Shorthanded East Jordan falls to Ishpeming, 20-6; RB/LB Shooks among 6 injured players

Oct. 28—EAST JORDAN — The season didn't end the way East Jordan wanted, but the Red Devils' football program continues to evolve.

East Jordan fell 20-6 to Ishpeming in Saturday's Division 8 football playoff game at Boswell Stadium in East Jordan. The Red Devils (8-2) were seeking their first home playoff win since 1999.

"We're moving in the right direction," EJ second-year head coach Adam Grybauskas said. "The seniors have definitely left a legacy here, a foundation to build on and keep moving us forward."

The Devils posted a 6-3 record two years ago in Greg Kitson's final season as head coach and duplicated that win total a season ago.

East Jordan's 8-1 record coming into Saturday's playoff tilt is the program's most regular-season wins since 1994.

Ishpeming (7-3) churned up yardage, but the Devils halted most drives. The score was 6-0 in favor of Ishpeming going into the fourth quarter as East Jordan played without starting running back and leading tackler Logan Shooks, who injured his knee late in the Devils' 20-0 win over Elk Rapids last week.

Braylon Grybaskas ran in a 1-yard touchdown on the fourth quarter's second play to tie the contest at six, setting up the possession himself with an interception and return to the Hematite 30. East Jordan also surprised Ishpeming with an onside kick to open the second half, recovered by Korbyn Russell.

The Hematites feature a two-quarterback offense where two backs line up in shotgun formation for the ball most plays, both barking calls and clapping for the ball before one ultimately gets the snap and the other blocks or runs a route.

Shooks' absence was obvious in the Red Devil offense. The junior was one of six players sidelined for the contest.

"It's a huge change," Coach Grybauskas said. "You saw a little bit down in the red zone. Our play calling becomes different down there. That's usually the time where we're going to pound Logan and Logan is going to find a way into the end zone. It's just different without him as a piece. He was in the talk for league MVP for a reason."

The Red Devils had six players unable to play. They lost sophomore running back and safety Max Beal before the season even started. Senior Nick Bender, junior Coen Burks, sophomores Harry Hague and Beal, freshman Wyatt Dionne and Shooks all watched from the sideline in street clothes.

Senior Daniel Ziebarth injured an ankle in the first half and didn't return to the game.

"I told our guys, usually when you're 8-1 and you're rolling in the playoffs, you've had a pretty smooth season," Coach Grybauskas said. "We didn't necessarily have that, but these guys still found a way."

Interceptions by the Hematite defense proved to be the difference. Connor Gauthier's pick set up a Hunter Smith 22-yard fourth-quarter TD run, but EJ's Owen Chappuies thwarted the two-point conversion attempt to keep Ishpeming's lead at 12-6.

Smith returned an INT 44 yards for a TD three plays later, and quarterback Caden Luoma ran in the conversion for a 20-6 lead with 7:04 remaining.

"Those were the game changers for us in this one," Hematites head coach Mike Lyman said. "They caught us off guard with that onside kick in the second half, but we retaliated and didn't let it get to us."

Ryder Malpass had an interception for the Red Devils.

"That was a battle up front. They have some good kids up there," Coach Grybauskas said. "Freddie (Thompson) stepped in and played well at running back for us. Braylon filled in where he could."

Thompson ran for 19 yards on five carries, and Braylon Grybauskas gained 32. Russell threw for 80 yards.

Angel Delgado led the defense with 14 tackles, Grybauskas added 11, and Sam Wilson and Chappuies seven. Ziebarth logged four stops before his injury. Junior Arlo Knauf made his first varsity start at cornerback.

Ishpeming moves on to a rematch with Iron Mountain, which defeated Glen Lake 56-7 Friday. The Mountaineers topped the Hematites 40-6 in Week Three.

"We've come a long way since then," Lyman said. "New season. We're 1-0 right now in the new season, and we're just going to keep going from there."

Ishpeming has won six straight going into the Iron Mountain rematch.

"We felt pretty good about our offensive plan," Lyman said. "We didn't throw as much as we thought we were going to, but we were having success with the run, so we just stuck with it."

