Shorthanded Clippers falter at the finish in loss to the Bucks

Clippers center Ivica Zubac tries to prevent Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo from scoring in the paint during their game Sunday afternoon at Crypto.com Arena. (Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

The Clippers had to try to exact their revenge on the Milwaukee Bucks without stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George because both were dealing with injuries and were not available to play in the game on back-to-back days.

They could not because Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn’t let the Clippers do so, the two of them combining for 69 points to lead Milwaukee past L.A. 124-117 at Crypto.com Arena.

Lillard had 35 points, including a string of nine straight points in the fourth quarter that stretched Milwaukee’s lead to 10 points. He also had 11 assists and seven rebounds.

Antetokounmpo had 34 points, including the game-icing free throws with 11.12 seconds left that gave the Bucks a four-point lead. He also had 10 assists and seven rebounds.

The Clippers had lost to the Bucks last week in Milwaukee, blowing a 15-point second-half lead, going down in a game that Antetokounmpo didn’t play because of an Achilles injury.

Now, the Clippers were presented with the opportunity to pull off the same feat, playing the game Sunday without their two superstars, Leonard out because of left groin soreness and George sitting because of left knee soreness.

It was just the sixth game of the season that both Leonard and George have missed, this game leaving the Clippers without their combined 46.1 points per game, 11.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

In their places, P.J. Tucker and Amir Coffey started, respectively.

Coffey had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Tucker had seven points and six rebounds.

Norman Powell led the Clippers with 26 points off the bench and Ivica Zubac had 18 points on nine-for-11 shooting.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.