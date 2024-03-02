The shortest player on the LPGA is the 54-hole leader at the HSBC Women’s World Championship

Ayaka Furue is the shortest player on the LPGA, standing at 5 foot even. However, don’t let her stature fool you, she’s one of the best golfers in the world.

The 23-year-old from Japan holds a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, shooting 4-under 68 on Saturday at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. The winner of the 2022 Women’s Scottish Open, Furue has proven she can win at this level, but winning one of the biggest events in Asia would be a big feather in her cap early in her career.

“I just feel excited to be part of the top of the leaderboard,” Furue said. “I think winning is the most important thing to play in the Paris Olympics, so yeah.”

Another thing on many player’s minds is said summer Olympics, which every week creep closer. A win for Furue this week would go a long way in locking up her spot to represent Japan.

Furue started her round with birdies on her first two holes and added two more on the front. She had one circle and one square on the card on the back nine, otherwise, she sits at 10 under with 18 holes to play.

Australia’s Hannah Green shot 5 under on moving day to move into solo second at 8 under. Second-round leader Celine Boutier shot even par on moving day and is T-3 at 7 under.

Being only 5 foot, Furue said she doesn’t think about her size when she’s on the course.

“I don’t really think about other players is when I’m hitting my shot, how far they go or how far they hit,” she said. “Just focusing on my play.”

Another thing on Furue’s mind is Taylor Swift, who’s in Singapore for her Eras Tour.

“I want to go,” she said.

Maybe after a win Sunday, she can celebrate with a concert.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek