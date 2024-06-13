Who is the shortest player competing at Copa America 2024?

As final squads get released for Copa America 2024, Venezuela confirmed the shortest player in the tournament will represent their country.

Just one month after the world watched Real Madrid win the Champions League, both the Euros and the Copa America are set to unfold this summer. The best players in the world received call-ups to their national teams to compete for their countries on two of the biggest stages in international soccer.

While European players like Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne and England's Bukayo Saka get to show off in Germany, South American superstars, including Argentina's Lionel Messi to Brazil's Vinicius Jr., are headed to the United States.

The tournaments also give unknown players the opportunity to shine in front of a global audience, highlighting the unique qualities they bring to the pitch, not matter how small.

The shortest player competing at Copa America 2024 is Venezeula's Yeferson Soteldo. The midfielder is 5 foot 3 inches tall, and also represented his country at Copa America 2020.

Soteldo, currently on loan to Gremio, already has three goals in 17 appearances for the side since arriving in January. Although the Venezuelan's natural role sees him commanding the midfield, he has also started on the left wing.

The 26-year-old has not let his height deter him from pursuing a successful national career as well. He has 39 caps for Venezuela since his first call-up in 2015, and registered four goals, including the winner against Chile in a World Cup 2026 Qualifier match.

Fernando Batista still has a few days to cut his 30-man preliminary squad down to his final squad, and should Soteldo not make the final selections, then Mexico's Fernando Beltrán, measuring at 5 foot 5 inches tall, will be the shortest player at Copa America 2024.