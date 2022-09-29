Shorter throws could be the secret to bigger success for Carson Wentz

Shorter throws could be the secret to bigger success for Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

What the Commanders brought Carson Wentz in to do for much of the 2022 season and what the Commanders need Carson Wentz to do this Sunday appear to differ greatly. How well the quarterback can adjust may very well determine which direction the club's campaign heads as October nears.

Wentz, with his stout frame and gifted arm, was appealing to Washington in large part because of how he could help expand coordinator Scott Turner's playbook and make the offense more vertical instead of horizontal.

The Colts didn't necessarily push or feel confident enough in Wentz to attack their opponents deep in 2021, but the Commanders have hyped up his ability to involve their revamped receiving corps since acquiring him from Indianapolis this past March.

However, after a Sunday loss to the Eagles that featured Wentz getting dropped for nine sacks and with an upcoming matchup against the Cowboys — Dallas, conveniently enough, boasts the NFL's most productive pass-rushing bunch — it might be in Wentz's best interest to eschew the potential of major gains for shorter but surer completions.

As he explained on Wednesday, that's an internal battle he wages constantly.

"You gotta try and pick and choose wisely," Wentz said during his weekly press conference. "Whether that's you forcing it down field when you could have come underneath or vice versa, you check it down too quick and you're like, 'Man, I missed that one.' So, that's why you try and make quick instinctual decisions out there."

Washington Football Talk Podcast | Listen and Follow | Watch on YouTube

In Week 1 and the second half of Week 2, Wentz guided a Washington offense that managed to score points in entertaining bursts. Yet when the unit has stalled out like it did in the first half of Week 2 and the majority of Week 3, the signal-caller's propensity for holding onto the ball has been to blame (as has, to be fair, an offensive line that's not winning enough of its individual matchups).

Story continues

Wentz has definitely connected on the kinds of momentum-swinging tosses that his predecessors with the organization simply didn't have the talent to pull off — his 49-yard touchdown to Terry McLaurin versus the Jaguars and a 40-yarder to Jahan Dotson when facing the Lions come to mind — but those standout moments were surrounded by more subtle ones like sudden strikes to Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gibson.

So, the group flows smoother when Wentz is willing to unload it early. Once that fact is lumped into the Commanders' pending contest with the Cowboys, who are led by the ferocious Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence, it's obvious why Ron Rivera is emphasizing the importance of Wentz speeding up his process and being content with distributing as opposed to dominating.

"There's some things that he's got to see and decide on quicker," Rivera told reporters on Monday. "Throwing the shorter passes with the intermediate passes takes a little bit of pressure off."

In the NFL, "checkdown" can sometimes sound or read like a dirty word when relating it to quarterbacks. It can be synonymous with surrendering or having a complete aversion to risks, which are two qualities that the league and its analysts disapprove of.

Of course, not all checkdowns are an indictment on the courageousness of the guy executing them. They're certainly superior to interceptions or sacks and they can keep an operation on schedule.

For Washington, they've already been effective this year and likely will be in many situations this Sunday, in addition to the other faster-developing patterns Wentz's targets will be tasked with handling. At least, that's what Wentz is attempting to remind himself of before heading to Dallas.

"Staying ahead of the chains is huge," he said. "The guys that we have out of the backfield and the guys running these underneath routes, I think all of our guys with the ball in their hands can turn a two-yard pass into something big in a hurry."

This burden to be better doesn't land solely on Wentz. His protection isn't all that reliable, for one, and Turner called numerous plays in the Philadelphia game that required lengthy dropbacks and ample time, with the latter serving as a resource that wasn't available at FedEx Field.

Plus, big picture, the franchise could be faulted for trading for a quarterback who's long been knocked for inviting heat thanks to his aggressive, wait-wait-and-finally-let-it-rip style and then encouraging/expecting him to alter it at this stage of his career.

Fair or not, though, Wentz is in a spot where he must adjust. He's not known for dialing it back in the pocket, but doing so for now would be very useful for Washington as the squad looks to succeed offensively.