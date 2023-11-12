Shorter hunting season has not decreased number of deer taken in Ohio

As of Nov. 7, Ohio hunters had taken 56,277 whitetail deer, an increase of almost 5% from the previous year.

As of early last week, the deer take surpassed last year’s total. That follows a pre-season forecast suggesting more whitetails would be checked this year than last.

The count through Tuesday, Nov. 7, was 56,277 whitetails. The total on Nov. 8, 2022, was 53,606.

The 4.98% increase comes despite fewer hunting days this year, an anomaly wrought by the way the start of the archery season is determined.

Traditionally, the Ohio Division of Wildlife has pegged the last Saturday in September as the opening day for bow hunters. This year, though, September had five Saturdays, the last arriving Sept. 30. A year ago, the final Saturday occurred Sept. 24.

The deer numbers produced this year are consequently missing six days of hunting compared with the 2022-23 season.

By season’s end on Feb. 4, 2024, hunters will have ended up with a full week less to hunt deer than a year ago, when the season with an earlier start ran through Feb. 5.

The shortened season isn’t likely to have an effect in the long run, said biologist John McCoy, deer specialist with the wildlife division.

Ohio hunters will have a week less to pursue whitetail deer this season, due mostly to a later start to the archery season.

“While in absolute terms there is one week less of opportunity to hunt, surveys for the last decade consistently show that hunters spend less than 20 days afield over the course of the 130-day (or so) season,” he wrote in an email. “There is no impact to harvest or hunter effort due to this small shift.”

The numbers could jump even more, weather permitting, with the arrival Saturday and next Sunday of the statewide youth deer hunt.

Last year’s two-day gun take by youth hunters aged 17 and under totaled 9,515 whitetails, a hefty increase from the 7,634 checked in 2021 and an even bigger jump from the 5,795 reported in 2020. The 2019 count reached 6,249.

The sale of youth deer permits, which are valid for the entire season, peaked at 67,828 during the 2009-10 hunt. In 2018-19, sales bottomed out at 42,781.

Last year 49,993 youth permits were purchased.

Youth deer hunters invariably take more deer in Licking than in other central Ohio counties. Licking, in fact, lands among the most productive whitetail counties year after year when all season numbers are counted.

Youth hunters must abide by county limits and state regulations, including a limit of one antlered deer for the entire hunting campaign.

As many as four deer taken in Franklin County may be checked annually. The limit is two in Madison and Pickaway counties, three in Licking, Fairfield, Delaware and Union counties.

Hunting hours run from one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Youth hunters must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult.

Parting shots

Mark Williams has been appointed wildlife officer for Franklin County, replacing longtime officer Brad Kiger, who has been promoted to supervisor. Wildlife officers enforce regulations, protect state land, water and property, and deal with the public regarding questions and complaints. Williams can be reached by phone at (614) 902-4212. … Fall turkey season ends Sunday at sunset. … Goose hunting resumes in the South Zone, which includes much of central Ohio, on Nov. 18. … Donations of venison to local food banks are made possible by a program known as Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry. Details can be found at the website, feedingthehungry.org.

