The 2020 Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in New York has been postponed by two weeks from Saturday, June 6 to Saturday, June 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 152nd edition of the race will be 1 1/8 miles (9 furlongs) instead of its traditional 1 1/2 miles. There will be no spectators.

The Belmont is now the first race in the Triple Crown this year. On March 17, the Kentucky Derby was moved from May 2 to September 5, marking only the third time in history that the race hasn’t been run during the month of May.

“We believe that moving our iconic event to Labor Day Weekend this year will enable our country to have time to contain the spread of coronavirus,” Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said. “This will also provide our guests more time to reschedule their travel and hotel arrangements so they can attend.”

The Preakness was moved from May 16 to October 3, making it the final leg of this year’s Triple Crown.

Traditionally, the Belmont was the longest of the Triple Crown races and has been run at 1 1/2 miles since 1926, according to DRF’s Jay Privman. The Belmont is usually the final leg of the Triple Crown, following the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. The order of the Triple Crown races used to vary before Gallant Fox’s 1930 Triple Crown win cemented the three-race series and its sequence.

NYRA today announced the 152nd Belmont Stakes will be held on Saturday, June 20 without spectators in attendance ⬇️https://t.co/6z422RD7A4 — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) May 19, 2020





Shortened Belmont Stakes 2020 will run June 20 at 1 1/8-miles originally appeared on NBCSports.com