Short-yardage offense among sources of frustration in our Wisconsin football Q&A

MADISON - After each Wisconsin football game this season, we'll answer your questions and respond to your posts on X about the game. Here is the review of the Badgers' 24-10 loss to No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday night.

Another game Vs a ranked team. Another loss. Shotgun from the one and not being able to score was embarrassing. Kicking the FG on 4th at the one was something. D was great. O terrible. Same as last few years. — Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) October 29, 2023

A couple of things here. First, Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell had his mind set on kicking the field goal on fourth and 1 from the 1 on the final play of the first half. He wanted to make sure the team came away with some points in the first half and see if that momentum would carry over to the second half when the Badgers received the ball first. While the strategy isn’t the go-for-the-jugular approach some would like, it did work eventually. UW kicked the FG and on its second drive of the second half drove 75 yards to tie the game.

As far as playing out of the shotgun from the 1-yard line, I’ll say it will be interesting to see how the offense evolves in this regard. Is it possible to keep the Air Raid while adding an element to the short-yardage package that allows the Badgers to be able to play with more of a smashmouth style? Or maybe the UW players become and more suited for the plays run in those situations.

If you feel good at all about this you have no standards. WI paid a ton of money for better coaching and recruiting. So far, wa hat a damn waste. — Tyler Musk (@CristianMusk25) October 29, 2023

I disagree. I was encouraged by what I saw Saturday night. The defense gave up a lot of yards and big plays, but also managed to find a way to keep UW in the game heading into the fourth quarter. A lot of teams win when they play well. How much of a battle do they put up when they're not? UW, at least defensively, found a way to be competitive against a more talented unit.

As far recruiting goes, the 2024 class will be the first Fickell and his staff built from the ground up and once those players arrive on campus, it will probably take a couple of years for many of them to become regulars on the field. Most programs aren’t like Colorado where a coach can flip the majority of a roster in one season. It's too soon to judge this staff's recruiting.

Thought they played well, just not enough. RB injuries really starting to hurt. — Kyle (@Gassman3268) October 29, 2023

Speaking of running backs, the depth of that position will be put to the test if Braelon Allen is unable to play Saturday at Indiana. Jackson Acker has just 41 career carries. The team’s No. 4 back redshirt freshman Cade Yacamelli has just one attempt. Both players could be up-and-coming talents who just need a shot, but it’s times like this when in the past having an experienced third back a la Isaac Guerendo proved valuable. Guerendo, by the way, is the second-leading rusher at Louisville this season.

Luckily Wisconsin is a superior university to Ohio State...and it's not even close. — WBBadger (@WbBadger) October 29, 2023

Badgers fans can take consolation in that, though the gap isn't as large as some might think.

Fun fact: UW is tied for the 35th ranking in the U.S. News’ annual ranking of colleges and universities. Ohio State? The Buckeyes hold down the 44th spot. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that "superior university" argument won’t hold up against every opponent. Four Big Ten schools are ranked higher or equal to UW in that ranking: No. 9 Northwestern, No. 21 Michigan, No. 28 Southern California and No. 35 Illinois.

