Short Track Challenge moves to virtual Myrtle Beach 7 pm ET on NBCSN

The two final qualifying heat races for the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge take place tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The races will be held at a virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Drivers competing are Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt DiBenedetto, Landon Cassill, Timmy Hill, Ryan Preece and Myatt Snider.

The winner of each race advances to Thursday night’s 90-lap championship race at a virtual Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte also can choose a Peacock Provisional to advance to the title race.

Drivers that have advanced to Thursday’s deciding race are William Byron, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, as well as Peacock provisional Denny Hamlin.

