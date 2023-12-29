As his short time at Wisconsin ends, Tanner Mordecai finds the positives in a season that fell short of goals

TAMPA – Tanner Mordecai’s final college season has not followed the script he compiled when he decided to transfer to Wisconsin from SMU.

After passing for 7,152 yards and 72 touchdowns in two seasons as SMU’s starter, Mordecai sought feedback from the NFL.

The feedback: Stay in school for one more season and prove yourself against stiffer competition.

With UW (7-5) set to face No. 13 LSU (9-3) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, Mordecai has not posted numbers that will wow NFL scouts.

Missing 3 ½ games because of a broken bone in his right hand hasn’t helped, but he has nearly as many interceptions (four) as touchdown passes (six). Mordecai does have four rushing touchdowns, tied for the No. 2 mark on the team, has been a terrific leader and the offense foundered in two of the three games he missed.

Despite suffering through a frustrating season, Tanner Mordecai has enjoyed his stay at Wisconsin

As Mordecai met recently with reporters, he was asked to reflect on his six college seasons – three at Oklahoma, two at SMU and this season in Madison.

“Bittersweet, for sure,” he said. “But looking back on all my experiences in college, really thankful, really blessed for everything I’ve been through and all the great experiences, the relationships I’ve made. I wouldn’t change anything I’ve done.

“I’ve been really thankful for the opportunity that I had to play with these guys, through the ups and downs. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I think we have a great group of guys in there. They have meant the world to me this year.”

Mordecai, like many of his new teammates said before the season UW’s No. 1 goal was to win the Big Ten.

An offense that too often foundered, a defense that gave up too much ground early in games and the inability of the staff to maximize the talent on the roster combined to scuttle those plans.

“We obviously had some really high expectations for ourselves and we didn’t meet those,” Mordecai said. “But that’s 95% of college football. Everyone goes out to win their conference and win a national championship. There is only one (winner) per conference and one in the whole nation that wins a natty.

“I guess it is difficult because we didn’t accomplish those things but we had some really big wins for this program.”

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai wields Paul Bunyan's Axe after the Badgers beat Minnesota, 28-14, in a game in which he completed 14 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 69 yards.

Tanner Moredecai flourished in the Badgers' victories over Nebraska and Minnesota

Mordecai was at his best in victories over Nebraska and Minnesota, which allowed the Badgers to secure a bowl berth.

He completed 18 of 28 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown and rushed nine times for 51 yards in the 24-17 overtime victory over Nebraska.

He completed 14 of 22 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns and rushed nine times for 69 yards in the 28-14 victory over Minnesota.

The combined numbers: 32 of 50 for 305 yards and three touchdowns and 18 carries for 120 yards.

“Those were great experiences for myself but also a great building block for the program,” Mordecai said, “especially with recruiting and what (head coach Luke Fickell) is doing here.

“Winning those two games, big rivalry games, that definitely makes us feel better. … The vibes would not be high if we didn’t win those two games. Happy that we could get it done.

“Those two games were some of the most fun football games I’ve ever played in my life. I’ll always remember those.”

Did Tanner Mordecai think about skipping the bowl game? No.

UW will be without several key players against LSU.

Tailback Braelon Allen, center Tanor Bortolini and cornerback Jason Maitre are preparing for the NFL draft. Wide receivers Chimere Dike, Syler Bell and others have decided to transfer.

“The whole atmosphere around bowl games has definitely changed, obviously,” Mordecai said. “It’s an opportunity for guys to get in the portal and go somewhere else or opt out for the next step in their life.

“So, it is a little bit different than maybe eight, nine years ago. That’s just the nature of the beast. I’ll be ready to go with whoever we’ve got. I’m looking forward to it.”

Will one more college game change NFL scouts’ view of Mordecai’s game? Probably not.

Mordecai was asked if he had contemplated opting out.

“No,” he said. “That wasn’t an option for me.”

Offensive coordinator Phil Longo was asked to share his thoughts on his one season working with Mordecai.

Not once did he mention statistics.

“I tell Tanner every day that I wish I had him for three or four years," Longo said. "They say appreciate what you have. You got your family and those things, and obviously I do, but I am appreciating and trying to enjoy every day I got with him. Because I know that on Monday, that’ll be the last one.

"And I just appreciate him as a person, appreciate him for the warrior that he is. Coaches throw that word around a lot, but he is one of the toughest quarterbacks I’ve ever coached. From a mental standpoint and a physical standpoint.

"He’s been that way since the day he got here. It’s 100% who and what he is. That’s what we were looking for in our quarterback and we got it. The only regret I have is that he was injured. As a starter he was 6-2 and we’re gonna we’re gonna go into battle one more time here on Monday.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai discusses season with Badgers