Short-term Fantasy solutions
Matt Harmon and Chris Allen look at some immediate fantasy options to help get you get to the playoffs.
Matt Harmon and Chris Allen look at some immediate fantasy options to help get you get to the playoffs.
Remember when receiver Jameson Williams looked miserable after being drafted by the Lions? Today, he may have a reason to feel that way. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Williams, in the first game of his NFL career due to a torn ACL suffered during the 2021 college season, will be a gunner on [more]
Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon compare the Jaguars' Zay Jones to similarly ranked receivers in Week 13.
Who's in, who's out in week 13? Fantasy Football Live gets you ready for this week with the latest injury news.
Drop your final score predictions for Jets-Vikings
The Republican farmer previously fought federal water regulations, which rallied conservatives around him.
The Clemson Tigers are back in a familiar spot — atop the Atlantic Coast Conference. Freshman Cade Klubnik came off the bench to complete 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to lead No. 10 Clemson to the ACC championship with a 39-10 victory over No. 24 North Carolina on Saturday night. Cornerback Nate Wiggins broke up two passes in the end zone, blocked a field goal and returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown as the Tigers won their seventh ACC title in eight seasons.
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
The college football regular season is complete. Who is going to the playoff and which teams are headed to major bowls? Our final bowl projections.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
This mind-blowing last-second play between two Minnesota high school teams should go down in U.S. Bank Stadium history.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff predictions: the final call before Sunday
The playoff committee has continued its streak of not having a two-loss team in the four-team playoff.
On the verge of the top 10 just three weeks ago, North Carolina heads to its bowl game an unranked team following its loss to Clemson. The Tar Heels moving out made room for NC State to move in.
Do the Bucks make it according to Herbie? #GoBucks
The Kansas State Wildcats beat the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 championship game, but they had unfortunate help from the refs.
The Dr Pepper Challenge ended in controversy when a previously-unannounced tiebreaker ended the competition.
Deion Sanders' final game coaching at Jackson State cemented him as one of the best the SWAC has seen.
Here are this year's Big Ten bowl games, including a pair of College Football Playoff teams.
TCU lost on Saturday but the Horned Frogs should still be in the playoff. And the decision for the No. 4 seed should be between two teams.
Now that Michigan football has won the Big Ten, here’s a quick look at the likely CFP semifinalists, and how we think they’ll be seeded.