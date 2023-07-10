Short-lived Buff Seydou Traore lands at SEC school

For whatever reason, things didn’t work out between Seydou Traore and the University of Colorado football program. The former Arkansas State tight end joined the Buffs in December but then re-entered the transfer portal on April 30 just days after spring practices concluded.

Now, according to a Saturday report from 247Sports, Traore is committed to the SEC’s Mississippi State Bulldogs. At the time of his pledge, he was considered the top available player in the transfer portal.

Before coming to Boulder, the short-lived Buff recorded 655 receiving yards and four touchdowns with the Red Wolves in 2022, earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors. He was largely expected to be Colorado’s starting TE in 2023.

The Buffs and head coach Deion Sanders have yet to add another TE from the portal, giving likely either Louis Passarello, Caleb Fauria or Elijah Yelverton an opportunity to start.

The top available transfer in the @247Sports rankings, Seydou Traore (@zikosuavejr), has committed and enrolled at Mississippi State. He caught 50 passes for 655 yards & 4 TDs in '22 on the way to 1st-team all-Sun Belt honors. Story via @chris_hummerhttps://t.co/GdLTqjC37d pic.twitter.com/knKOnEOyb0 — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) July 8, 2023

