Short list of Packers-specific draft prospects following NFL combine

With the 2023 NFL Combine now in the books, here is a position-by-position look at the top performers, which very much pertains to the Green Bay Packers.

Relative Athletic Score is something that fans of the Packers should be familiar with. While I don’t imagine that Brian Gutekunst is scrolling Kent Lew Platte’s website, there is a connection between his selections and how well they score on the RAS scale.

In short, RAS takes all of the measurements and drills from the NFL combine or a Pro Day and computes an easily comparable score that ranges from 0 to 10, with 10 being the elite of the elite. Because it is relative to each specific position group, a running back and a defensive tackle can have the same RAS, even though they will test and measure quite differently. These figures can also be compared historically and not only within the current year’s draft class.

The reason that this is noteworthy for the Packers is that during Gutey’s tenure as GM, he has made 42 RAS-eligible draft picks, with 30 of them posting better than 8.0 and 18 above 9.0. Although there are exceptions to the rule, typically, if a player scores below 8.0, they aren’t going to end up as Packers.

Below I’ve compiled a list of which players from each position group posted a RAS of at least 8.0, along with some observations from the combine. To take this one step further, using two articles from Daire Carragher of Packer Report as references, I’ll further cross players off the list if they don’t meet other thresholds that Green Bay often adheres to.

Trying to figure out who Green Bay is going to select, especially under Gutekunst, can be a nearly impossible task, but hopefully, by going through this exercise, we narrow the list of prospects down and highlight a few potential future members of the Packers.

Quarterbacks

As I wrote about a few weeks ago, regardless of who is starting for the Packers in 2023, they will have to add to the quarterback position; the question is, to what extent? If Aaron Rodgers returns, Green Bay likely brings in an undrafted rookie to be the fourth option through OTAs and potentially training camp. If Jordan Love is the starter, I would guess that the Packers sign a veteran backup and could look to add to the room on Day 3 of the draft. Before Rodgers’ first year as a starter in 2008, Ted Thompson drafted both Brian Brohm and Matt Flynn.

Anthony Richardson, Florida

Clayton Tune, Houston

Tyson Bagent, Shepherd

Tanner McKee, Stanford

Running backs

With Aaron Jones officially back, addressing the running back position is low on the to-do list. However, that doesn’t mean that the Packers won’t at some point; I just wouldn’t expect them to in the early rounds. Jones could be released in 2024, and AJ Dillon is entering the final year of his rookie deal. On top of that, Matt LaFleur has mentioned in the past the value of having a third running back on the roster to lean on.

Of the three running backs that Gutekunst has drafted, all have had a broad jump of at least 10 feet.

Deneric Prince, Ole Miss

Bijan Robinson, Texas

Chase Brown, Illinois

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Evan Hull, Northwestern

Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State

Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

Roschon Johnson, Texas

Wide receivers

Once again, a big need for the Packers. To put it simply, they still need more playmaking at the position. But in addition to adding to this room in the draft, they should look to free agency as well for a veteran to help provide some stability to what is currently a very young room.

In addition to posting a RAS of eight-plus, the Packers love big-bodied receivers, with most selections standing at least 6’0″ and weighing 200 pounds. Compared to recent years, this draft class of receivers isn’t as deep nor as talented at the top.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia

Andrei Ioivas, Princeton

Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Matt Landers, Arkansas

Rashee Rice, SMU

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Michael Wilson, Stanford

Elijah Higgins, Stanford

Joseph Ngata, Clemson

Grant Dubose, Charlotte

Tight end

This is a position where the Packers need more depth as well as playmaking. The good news is that this year’s draft class is loaded with talent. Recently, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com said that he had 11 tight ends with at least a third-round grade. Previous tight end selections by Gutekunst, Jace Sternberger and Josiah Deguara, have not stood out on the RAS scale.

Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Darnell Washington, Georgia

Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Will Mallory, Miami

Brenton Strange, Penn State

Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Davis Allen, Clemson

Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest

Payne Durham, Purdue

Offensive Tackle

Although not a big need in 2023, offensive tackle could become one in 2024. David Bakhtiari could be released at that point, and Yosh Nijman will be an unrestricted free agent. Elgton Jenkins, meanwhile, is at his best playing guard, while we have no idea if Caleb Jones or Rasheed Walker can become starting-caliber players.

Along with a RAS of 8.0, for tackles, we will be looking for players with at least 33-inch arms and elite 10-yard splits on the 40-yard dash.

Blake Freeland, BYU

Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas

Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Broderick Jones, Georgia

Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Interior Offensive Line

This group is pretty well set for the Packers in 2023 and potentially beyond. Although more consistent play will be required from Josh Myers and Jon Runyan. Gutekunst has selected at least three offensive linemen in each of the last three drafts, with most coming on Day 3. That very well could be the move once again.

With interior players, arm length isn’t as important as at tackle, but I’ll still be crossing off players who don’t score at least 8.0 on the RAS scale with their 10-yard splits.

Jon Gaines II, UCLA

Anthony Bradford, LSU

Braeden Daniels, Utah

Interior Defensive Line

This is a heavily rotated position, and right now, we know that the three main members of that unit for the Packers will be Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, and Devonte Wyatt. However, whether it comes through the draft or free agency, Green Bay needs a fourth. One of the less talked about, but very important factors behind the Packers’ improved defensive play down the stretch was due to the play of the interior defensive line.

Based on past selections at this position by Brian Gutekunst, there is little that we can glean from the RAS data or specific drills, with those five draft picks scoring all over the place–so I’ll stick specifically to RAS for this position group, although that’s not a given either.

Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma

Gervon Dexter, Florida

Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Colby Wooden, Auburn

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Moro Ojomo, Texas

Dante Stills, West Virginia

Edge rusher

Without Rashan Gary, this unit was unable to generate regular pressure. For the season, the Packers ranked 22nd in total pressures created. Like the interior defensive line, this too is a heavily rotated position, and Green Bay is very much in need of not only more but improved depth at one of the game’s most important positions.

This year’s draft class is very much loaded at this position, and in addition to their RAS, All three of Gutekunst’s edge rusher selections have had arms longer than 34 inches and vertical jumps over 36 inches. Green Bay also tends to prefer bigger-bodied edge rushers, with everyone currently on the roster weighing at least 255 pounds, which includes Preston Smith at 265 and Gary at almost 280.

Although there are 14 edge rushers with a RAS over eight, only three meet the arm length, vertical jump, and weight requirements.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

YaYa Diaby, Louisville

Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

Linebackers

If we are ranking the Packers’ positional needs, this one very well could be last on the list, with De’Vondre Campbell still under contract for a few more seasons and Green Bay just selecting Quay Walker last year. But nonetheless, here are the linebackers that could be on their radar. Gutekunst has very much coveted elite 40-times (RAS of 8.0 or higher) at this position in the past.

Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt

Noah Sewell, Oregon

Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Dorian Williams, Tulane

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech

Cornerbacks

On paper, this doesn’t feel like a big need, with Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes, and Jaire Alexander as the top three options. However, Gutekunst could very much be tempted early on by what is a deep and talented cornerback class that overall did very well at the combine. Although this position is in good shape, the Packers can improve the depth, and if Douglas moves to safety, as Gutey talked about recently, then cornerback becomes a much bigger need.

There isn’t any one drill that stands out at the cornerback position, except four of Gutey’s five picks here have posted a RAS of at least 9.22. So instead of using 8.0 as the minimum benchmark, to narrow the list down, I’ll use 9.0.

Deonte Banks, Maryland

Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Riley Moss, Iowa

Julius Brents, Kansas State

Cory Trice Jr., Purdue

Darius Rush, South Carolina

Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Mekhi Garner, LSU

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Cam Smith, South Carolina

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Safety

The safety position, along with tight end, could easily be considered the Packers’ biggest need. Depth, playmaking, and some reliability are all boxes that need to be checked. Unfortunately, this safety class isn’t loaded like edge rusher, tight end, and cornerback are, and very few separated themselves at the combine. Moving Douglas to safety or addressing the need in free agency could be the Packers’ best option when it comes to finding an immediate impact.

Gutekunst has drafted just two safeties since taking over as GM, but both have tested extremely well in the vertical jump, above 39 inches, to be exact, in addition to having a RAS over 8.0.

Daniel Scott, California

Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech

Jartavius Martin, Illinois

Sydney Brown, Illinois

Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State

