Short-handed Reds prepare for Pirates in opener

The Cincinnati Reds have been dealt a loss even before they host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in a 2019 season opener Thursday.

Cincinnati underwent a rebuild last year, going 67-95, with an emphasis on youth. But a core of veterans is still critical, and one of those players won't be available for the opener and well beyond.

All-star second baseman Scooter Gennett is expected to miss at least the first two months of the season because of a severe right groin strain he sustained late in the spring. He's posted a .303/.351/.508 slashline with 50 homers and 52 doubles over the past two seasons.

Reds manager David Bell said he will move Jose Peraza from shortstop to second, with newcomer José Iglesias playing shortstop. The Reds will not promote touted prospect Nick Senzel -- who will be in a walking boot for one or two weeks after spraining his ankle Monday -- right away.

"Peraza will continue to play some shortstop," Bell said. "We still see him as a shortstop. There were concerns about moving him back to second because he worked so hard at shortstop, but the willingness of him to move made it an easy conversation."

Peraza wasn't balking at the change.

"I don't care," he said after sitting down with Cincinnati coaches to talk about the move. "I just want to play."

Right-hander Luis Castillo (10-12, 4.30 ERA in 2018) will face Pittsburgh right-hander Jameson Taillon (14-10, 3.20 ERA in 2018) as the teams' Opening Day starters.

Castillo had a strong second half last season, with a 2.44 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings over 11 starts, including just four earned runs allowed in 33 innings in September.

"Every starting pitcher dreams of this. You want to be the Opening Day starter," Castillo said. "I've been working really hard, and I deserve this."

He is 1-3 with a 4.00 ERA, with nine walks and 24 strikeouts, in five lifetime starts against the Pirates.

Taillon headlines a pitching staff that is expected to heavily determine how well Pittsburgh does.

"Pitching is important to us and what we do. Taillon is a big part of that," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "His constant work on his craft is why he is one of the guys we look to."

Taillon is 4-4 with a 4.30 ERA in 12 starts, including his only career shutout, against Cincinnati.

Offense, and in particular power, is a much bigger question for Pittsburgh.

Jung Ho Kang, who has been named the starting third baseman, could provide some answers even while there are lingering questions.

Kang amassed 36 homers and 120 RBIs in his first two seasons with the Pirates, then missed all of 2017 and all but three late games last year because of visa issues, after multiple DUI arrests in his native South Korea, and injuries.

"It is definitely very important, not just as a baseball player but as a person," Kang said, through an interpreter, of making the most of his return. "The Pirates gave me another chance. When I'm done playing baseball, I still want to be a better person. I'm done making bad decisions.

"I made that decision when the (car) accident happened. At the time, I said, 'I can't do this anymore. I have to go back to baseball.'"

