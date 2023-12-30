Short-handed RCTC men's basketball team suffers fourth straight setback

Dec. 29—INVER GROVE HEIGHTS — The short-handed Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team dropped a 68-51 contest to North Dakota State College of Science on Friday in the first round of the DCTC Classic.

NDSCS is ranked among the top 10 among Division I NJCAA teams and it improved to 15-1 with the victory.

RCTC, which has been without two starters due to injury, has lost four straight games and is now 5-6. All four of those setbacks have been to scholarship junior college teams.

The Yellowjackets trailed just 28-27 at the half before NDSCS went on a 40-24 scoring run over the final 20 minutes of play.

"Our effort was really good, but our execution was not," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

Laden Nerison, a Kenyon-Wanamingo grad, was the lone RCTC to score in double figures and he tallied 15 points as he made 6 of 11 field goals and was 2-for-3 from 3-point range.

"Laden Nerison was outstanding tonight," LaPlante said.

Obinna Izoura had nine points and six assists for RCTC. Gage Gasca led the Yellowjackets with six rebounds, but NDSCS controlled the boards 45-27.

RCTC will play host Dakota County Technical College, another scholarship JUCO school, in the final round of the tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday.