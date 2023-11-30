Short-handed Missouri State basketball cruise past previously-unbeaten Evansville

It didn't matter how many players Missouri State had out with injuries —the short-handed Bears put on an impressive performance against a league opponent that came into the game unbeaten.

Missouri State (6-1, 1-0) found a way for a 90-78 win over Evansville (6-1, 0-1) in an early Missouri Valley Conference matchup on Wednesday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.

The Bears played the game without starting guards Alston Mason and Damien Mayo Jr. — who sustained injuries during their win over South Carolina State on Saturday. They remained without Tyler Bey, Nick Kramer and Davion Hill.

A thin roster didn't matter as the Bears made their first Valley statement of the season. They can make another in a 3 p.m. game against league-favorite Drake in Des Moines on Saturday.

Missouri State junior Chance Moore shoots a field goal as the Bears take on the Evansville Purple Aces at Great Southern Bank Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

If the Bears play the way they did Wednesday night come Saturday, they'll send a loud message to teams across the league.

Playing with mainly six players in the first half, the Bears led by 14 at the break. They ended the first 20 minutes on a 17-4 scoring run that saw Chance Moore knock down a pair of shots from deep and make three free throws.

Moore had 16 points on 5 of 9 shooting at halftime. Sophomore N.J. Benson continued his early-season breakout with eight points and nine boards before the break — he recorded his double-double less than three minutes into the second half.

Missouri State senior Matthew Lee reacts as after the Bears hit a three-pointer as they took on the Evansville Purple Aces at Great Southern Bank Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Evansville was never a threat in the second half as the Bears maintained their distance. They led by as many as 23 with just under 12 minutes left in a game against what still appears to be a much-improved Evansville squad.

Four different Bears scored in double digits with Moore leading the way with a career-high 28 points. Starting point guard Matthew Lee, the reigning MVC Player of the Week, contributed 20 points and seven assists. Benson finished with 16 points and 13 boards.

Evansville shot 42.6% from the field with freshman guard Chuck Bailey III scoring 27 points by making 10 of 17 shots from the field.

