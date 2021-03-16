Short-handed Lakers shoot for season sweep of Wolves

·3 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers hope their shortened roster can make it through a back-to-back when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

The Lakers assured themselves no worse than a split in their two-day, two-game set by crushing the Golden State Warriors 128-97 on Monday night in San Francisco.

The game featured LeBron James' 98th career triple-double. If he were to get just the second of his career against the Timberwolves, he would move within one of becoming the fifth in NBA history to reach the 100 milestone.

Oscar Robertson (181), Russell Westbrook (157), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107) are the only members of that club.

Montrezl Harrell actually outscored his teammate 27-22 to pace the Lakers, who were in control most of the way and thus were able to limit minutes to no more than 30 on the first night of the back-to-back.

James led the Lakers in minutes played with 30.

Currently without Anthony Davis (strained calf), Marc Gasol (COVID-related) and Alex Caruso (concussion), the Lakers stumbled on the second night of a back-to-back earlier this month when they fell 123-120 at Sacramento. They had lost 114-104 at home against the Phoenix Suns on the night before.

"We continue to be forced into evolving and adjusting on the fly with guys being out, and that's just part of any normal NBA season, but in particular this year with the health and safety protocols," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said before Monday's game. "We just got to roll with it. We got a lot of depth here, a lot of guys getting opportunities to play and impact the game. We'll be adjusting on the fly."

The Lakers will be looking for a season sweep of the Timberwolves, having beaten Minnesota 127-91 in Los Angeles on Dec. 27 and 112-104 in Minneapolis on Feb. 16.

The Timberwolves were far more competitive in the rematch thanks to the improved play of rookie Anthony Edwards.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft shot just 6-for-21 en route to 15 points in the first meeting. Minnesota connected on just 36.9 percent of its shots and just six of its 35 3-point attempts.

But the Timberwolves improved to 41.9 percent overall and 16-for-34 on 3-point tries last month, with Edwards doing a lot of the damage, going for 28 points on 10-for-21 shooting, including 5-for-10 from 3-point range.

The 19-year-old has scored 20 or more points in six of his past seven games after doing so just seven times in Minnesota's first 32 outings.

Edwards is coming off a season-best, 34-point night in a 114-112 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday in the second half of a two-game set.

"He's fearless," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after the win. "That's what you want from all your great offensive players -- fearless -- and as he learns the NBA and learns his own game and tries to master those individual situations that he finds himself in, which he will over time. It's fun to see him playing like that, for sure."

Minnesota, the losingest team in the NBA at 9-30, has won two of three since the All-Star break despite the absence of former Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell, who remains out after knee surgery.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Klay Thompson, Draymond Green congratulate Steph Curry for assists record

    Curry got props from Klay and Dray.

  • Lakers at Warriors: LeBron’s triple-double leads L.A. to rout in San Francisco

    LeBron James racked up a triple-double and the Lakers played a complete game on Monday night against the Warriors.

  • 'Embarrassing' Warriors loss to Lakers fitting of exactly who they are

    Steph Curry is tired of getting blown out, and he hopes the rest of his young teammates join him in this feeling.

  • LeBron, short-handed Lakers beat up on Warriors 128-97

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) LeBron James had a triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, leading the injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers past the Golden State Warriors 128-97 on Monday night. Montrezl Harrell backed up James' fourth triple-double of the season by scoring 27 points off the bench on 11-of-14 shooting as the Lakers clinched the season series with Golden State. Stephen Curry scored 27 points with four 3-pointers and became the Warriors' franchise assists leader a day after his 33rd birthday and in his 12th NBA season.

  • Warriors' up-and-down season defined by two games, Steve Kerr says

    Just this week, the Warriors followed up one of their most impressive wins of the season with one of their most discouraging defeats.

  • How Warriors' huge loss to Lakers showed importance of team's defense

    The Warriors' blowout loss to the Lakers was fueled by their poor defense -- a completely different look than what they put together just 30 hours earlier.

  • Analysis: Even the NBA trade deadline has a different feel

    If these were normal times, the Toronto Raptors would probably be on the cusp of trading Kyle Lowry to a contender right about now. The Raptors have shown no desire to move Lowry, in part because they still very much remain in the playoff mix and soon they'll get five players back after missing time for virus-related reasons. Pretty much every team, apologies to maybe Detroit and Minnesota, are also realistically in the postseason mix.

  • Lakers cruise over Warriors despite being short-handed

    The visiting Lakers shared the ball, got production off the bench and routed Golden State 128-97 without some key players available Monday night.

  • Drake is Steph Curry with the shot in hilariously spot-on impression

    Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery.

  • GOP lawmakers slam Biden after visit to migrant detention center at border

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and a dozen GOP House members slammed President Joe Biden for what they claim has been a slow response to what they call an ongoing humanitarian crisis. McCarthy and his fellow Republicans have seized on Biden's immigration policies, blaming the administration for a surge of migrant crossings at the border.

  • Lakers news: Anthony Davis will miss next three weeks, ‘possibly beyond’

    Yahoo's Chris Haynes reports that the Lakers are going to be overly cautious with Davis' return from a calf strain.

  • C.J. McCollum cleared to return!

    Portland will welcome its starting off guard back to the lineup Tuesday night, and Knicks fans got their wish in Brooklyn. (Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Top Draft Prospects: East Region

    The tournament can have a major impact on players' draft prospects in "normal" years, much less one like this. Here's a look at the East's best. (Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Republican message on Biden border 'crisis' draws fire from Democrats

    Republicans in the U.S. Congress stepped up attacks on President Joe Biden on Monday over a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, but were criticized in turn by Democrats for their own immigration record and opposing the coronavirus relief program. Kevin McCarthy, the House of Representatives minority leader, visited border facilities in El Paso, Texas, with a dozen fellow Republicans to blame Biden for the suffering of migrants arriving at the border and to warn about potential health and security risks to the United States. Biden's efforts to reverse some of former President Donald Trump's restrictive border policies have been accompanied by an upswing in border arrivals.

  • Fantasy Baseball Draft Debate: Go D.J. LeMahieu early or wait for Jose Altuve?

    Should you invest an early draft pick on D.J. LeMahieu or hold off with Jose Altuve presenting a potential bargain? Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don debate each side.

  • Jonnu Smith to fly up 2021 fantasy TE rankings after signing with Patriots

    With the Patriots landing Jonnu Smith and spending elsewhere, Matt Harmon says it signals an offensive makeover in New England and more fantasy relevance for all involved in 2021.

  • Pizza, smoothie and wings: Focused Antetokounmpo on a roll

    WASHINGTON (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't realize he and the Milwaukee Bucks had won nine of 10 and wasn't totally certain the Philadelphia 76ers are in first place in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo isn't even focused on the Bucks' first game this season against the 76ers coming up Wednesday night. A hyper-focused on the moment approach is helping Antetokounmpo play some of his best basketball.

  • France to return Nazi-looted Klimt to rightful Jewish heirs

    The French government announced Monday that it will return a Nazi-looted Gustav Klimt landscape painting to its rightful owners more than 80 years after it was stolen from a Jewish family in Austria in 1938. The colorful 1905 oil work by the Austrian symbolist painter titled “Rosebushes under the Trees” has been hanging in Paris’ Musee d’Orsay museum for decades. French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin told a Paris news conference that “the decision to return a major work from the public collections illustrates our commitment to the duty of justice and reparation vis-à-vis plundered families.”

  • Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights

    UFC president Dana White on Monday announced that UFC 261 is headed to Jacksonville, Fla., with a full house of fans. The fight card will be topped with three title fights. VyStar Veteran's Memorial Arena will be open to a full house, according to White, featuring a blistering tripleheader of championship bouts. A rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal tops the UFC 261 bill in Florida. The two first fought at UFC 251 last year, when Masvidal stepped in on short notice, only to lose a unanimous decision to Usman The fight card also features UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili putting her belt on the line for the second time when she squares off with former champion Rose Namajunas. Zhang was part of the Fight of the Year in 2020, defeating another former champion in Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The UFC hopes she brings that same magic against Namajunas, another fan favorite. The third championship bout pits flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko against top contender Jessica Andrade. Other bouts expected to be featured at UFC 261 include The UFC 261 lineup includes: Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman, Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith, and several other bouts that should make this one of the most stacked cards in UFC history. Watch Francis Ngannou lay Alistair Overeem out cold Dana White announces UFC 261, the return to live audiences https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1371549418260860928 UFC 251 recap & highlights: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal first fight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Washington Football Team on one-year, $10 million deal

    FitzMagic is headed to the nation's capital.