Short-handed Inter Miami holds off Columbus 2-1 behind first-half goals from Fray, Campana

Inter Miami was without leading scorers Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez once again on Wednesday and three other regular starters also missed out on the midweek showdown with the reigning MLS Cup champions.

None of that stopped Inter Miami from picking up another stirring victory that included a nice moment for a returning youngster.

A short-handed Inter Miami side used first-half goals from Ian Fray and Leonardo Campana to edge the Columbus Crew, 2-1, at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday night. The win was Inter Miami’s second in five days following the road triumph against the Philadelphia Union by the same score.

The victory that came without Messi and Suarez — both of whom are away for the Copa America with Argentina and Uruguay, respectively — kept the South Florida side atop the Eastern Conference with a 12-5-3 record.

Moving his short-handed team out of the usual 4-3-3 formation and into a 5-4-1 look to solidify the defensive shape, Inter Miami coach Tata Martino made three personnel changes to the starting group that helped stun the Union this past Saturday.

Fray, Noah Allen, and Yannick Bright all stepped into the lineup while Marcelo “Chelo” Weigandt (hamstring), Tomas Aviles and David Ruiz (both red-card suspensions) were unavailable. Usual first-choice midfielder Diego Gomez also missed out due to his ongoing recovery from an ankle injury.

It was one of those fresh faces who helped Inter Miami turn the tables on the usual narrative of conceding early, with Fray reintroducing himself to the fans by scoring a 10th-minute opener in his first start and appearance in more than a year. The Coconut Creek native scored his second career MLS goal with a header following a corner kick from the right from veteran Julian Gressel.

Fray — who played at right back vs. the Crew instead of in his usual centerback spot — had not featured for the South Florida side since suffering his third ACL tear in as many years in the 2023 Leagues Cup match vs. Cruz Azul last July that marked the memorable Inter Miami debut of Messi.

Inter Miami doubled the lead 11 minutes later, with Leonardo Campana finishing his own rebound from the doorstep after a well-executed high press forced the Crew into a turnover in a dangerous spot on the field.

The Crew pulled one back five minutes before halftime, with Fort Lauderdale native and midfielder Aidan Morris whipping in a cross from the left that striker Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernandez stabbed home from in close after beating Noah Allen to the space.

Opting to change its playing style by defending and countering for much of the game en route to finishing with just 32 percent possession, Inter Miami had to gut it out for much of the rest of the way. Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender came up with a crucial save late, alertly racing off his line to close down the angle on an open 79th-minute effort from Hernandez after a through ball slipped the Colombian through on goal..

Inter Miami next visits Nashville SC on June 29 — the same day Messi and Argentina’s national team are set to square off with Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in a Copa America group stage match.