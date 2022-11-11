Short-handed on defense, Chargers still waive former first-round pick Jerry Tillery

Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) never lived up to expectations after being drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Chargers on Thursday waived defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, a first-round pick in 2019.

Tillery had missed practice the last two days for what the team termed a “personal” reason.

“This was not an easy decision but, after careful consideration, it was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player,” general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. “We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career.”

The Chargers selected Tillery with the 28th overall pick out of Notre Dame. His career started slowly but he eventually emerged as a 15-game starter in 2021, finishing with 4½ sacks and 51 tackles.

But Tillery’s playing time shrunk in 2022 after the Chargers rebuilt their defense in the offseason. He had eight tackles in seven games this season.

The Chargers made the move despite also losing starting defensive lineman Austin Johnson for the season this week. Johnson suffered a knee injury Sunday against Atlanta.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.