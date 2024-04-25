Short-handed Cubs use another big 1st inning to beat Astros, can sweep the series Thursday

CHICAGO (AP) — Despite a growing injured list that continues to claim key players, the Chicago Cubs keep finding ways to win.

Propelled by another big first inning, they found a way again Wednesday night.

Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer during Chicago’s four-run first, and the short-handed Cubs beat the struggling Houston Astros, 4-3, at Wrigley Field.

Despite their mounting injuries, the Cubs have won the first two games of their three-game series with Houston and can finish off a sweep Thursday afternoon to conclude the homestand before heading back on the road. Chicago begins a seven-game trip out East on Friday night in Boston by opening a three-game weekend series with the Red Sox.

The Cubs improved to 15-9 and enter play Thursday a half-game behind Milwaukee (15-8) for first place in the very early National League Central standings.

Cubs reliever Luke Little forced to change his glove because of white in American flag patch

Another big 1st inning

Playing without Cody Bellinger, Chicago used Swanson’s big swing and a solid start by Jameson Taillon to earn its second straight win Wednesday.

Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ singled for Chicago in the first against Spencer Arrighetti. Michael Busch delivered a sacrifice fly and Christopher Morel walked before Swanson hit a two-out drive to left for his third homer.

The Cubs also got off to a fast start Tuesday night, jumping on the Astros for five runs in the first in a 7-2 victory.

“We’ve just been pretty committed to our plans coming in and put some good swings on some balls and that’s just a testament to the work that the guys are doing in the cage,” Swanson said.

Arrighetti (0-3) was pulled with two outs in the fourth. The right-hander allowed seven hits, struck out seven and walked two in his third major league start.

Bears GM Ryan Poles says ‘tune in on Thursday’ for No. 1 overall pick at the NFL draft

Taillon sharp

Meanwhile, Taillon (2-0) allowed two runs, one earned, on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings on a chilly evening at Wrigley. The right-hander struck out four and walked two in his second start since he began the season on the injured list with a back strain.

“Before that back injury, I just really liked where we were at,” Taillon said, “and I feel like we were able to use that downtime as like, ‘Let’s stay on the straight and narrow, stay on the right path.'”

Houston lost for the seventh time in eight games, falling to 11 games under .500 at 7-18. It has scored a total of 21 runs during the slide.

First-year manager Joe Espada tried to spark his sputtering lineup by moving Alex Bregman into the second spot, between Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez. But the Astros went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

Altuve opened the ninth with a drive to left against Héctor Neris for his sixth homer. But Neris retired Bregman, Alvarez and Kyle Tucker for his second save in three opportunities.

Bellinger was placed on the 10-day injured list with two fractured ribs on his right side. The center fielder got hurt during the series opener Tuesday night.

There was no word just yet on a timetable for his return.

“The doctors will come up with a plan,” manager Craig Counsell said, “and, like everything, he’s got to get symptom-free first and we’ll go from there.”

‘Am I disappointed? Yes’: Bears fans weigh in on team’s lakefront stadium plans

Trainer’s room

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks is taking pills to help with the inflammation from his low back strain. He also is getting treatment and playing catch to help keep his arm moving. He isn’t too concerned about the injury. “It just made sense to give it the time to settle down, get out of there and give myself a chance to get back to 100 percent,” he said. … OF Seiya Suzuki (right oblique strain) has resumed baseball activities.

Up next

Houston right-hander Justin Verlander (1-0, 3.00 ERA) makes his second start since he missed the beginning of the season because of shoulder inflammation. Right-hander Javier Assad (2-0, 2.11 ERA) takes the mound for Chicago.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.