Short-handed Bucks take another hit with Bobby Portis Jr.'s early ejection vs. Pacers in Game 4

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) shoves Indiana Pacers' Andrew Nembhard, left, during the first half of Game 4 of the first round NBA playoff basketball series, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The already short-handed Milwaukee Bucks took another hit with 5:01 to play in the first quarter of Game 4 on Sunday night when forward Bobby Portis Jr. was ejected after drawing two technical fouls on the same play.

Portis and Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard got locked up while battling for a rebound, which resulted in a brief shoving match and stoppage in play for a replay review.

Portis and Nembhard were called for technical fouls for the initial shoves, and then officials assessed a second technical to Portis for slapping Nembhard in the head. Both were deemed to be hostile acts.

Milwaukee already was playing without two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has sat out since April 9 because of a strained left calf, and eight-time All-Star Damian Lillard, who injured his right Achilles tendon in Friday night's overtime loss to the Pacers.

The officials called five technical fouls in the first 6:59 of game action.

Indiana leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

___

