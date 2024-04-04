Short on depth, UConn still packs plenty of punch heading to Women's Final Four

Apr. 3—Connecticut's fortune with injuries has not been kind the last couple years, seemingly never having a full complement at its disposal.

What the Huskies do have, however, is Paige Bueckers and a ton of heart.

UConn touched down in Cleveland on April 2 for another Women's Final Four appearance, this one commencing with a headliner of a national semifinal at 9 p.m. April 5 against Caitlin Clark and Iowa.

In the midst of their 23rd Final Four and in search of their 12th national title, though, Geno Auriemma realizes what not getting two more victories means for his standard-bearer program.

"For us each year you don't win a national championship, it's considered a down year," Auriemma said during a Zoom media call April 2. "One newspaper story where we couldn't make the Final Four last year was 'The Death of UConn's Dynasty.'

"So, yes, things are different here. The pressure's different at UConn. It takes a certain kind of kid to play here."

Most notably when the injury bug hits so hard.

UConn has played with a rotation of six for much of 2024.

Bueckers, who missed all of the 2022-23 season to a knee injury, has been outstanding with 22.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. The 6-foot redshirt junior guard is shooting 53% from the floor and nearly 42% from 3-point range.

"Sometimes necessity makes you do things that you're not comfortable doing," Auriemma said. "Paige naturally likes to just play and let everyone follow her lead. She expected everyone to work as hard as she does and to be able to accomplish what she accomplishes and see the game the way she sees it.

"I truly believe that this season was the time when she finally realized that, if she wanted to reach a certain level, that she was going to have to become a little more uncomfortable both at how many times she tried to score to take the pressure off our other guys and then vocally being the kind of vocal leader that we needed."

Bueckers is joined in a 1-2 punch by 6-3 senior forward Aaliyah Edwards, who's averaging 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds. Edwards broke her nose in the Big East tournament and has been playing with a mask.

Freshman guard Ashlynn Shade has stepped up as well with 11.2 points per game, including a 36% clip from long distance.

Senior Nika Muhl directs the show with 246 assists, an average of 6.5 per game.

Auriemma had to direct his team out of some foul woes in its regional final victory over USC.

For a team that only goes six deep at the moment, the Huskies can ill afford to be caught in that predicament.

"I keep saying this can't last forever," Auriemma said. "I say in practice, I say in staff meetings, 'Guys, this is like a house of cards.' Any minute now this could all fall apart because we just have no options. We just have no other way to go. We only have one way, and if that way is closed to us, we have no way, we have no path.

"But sometimes the wave breaks on you early, and you hit your head in the sand, and they take you to the hospital. Sometimes you ride the wave all the way into the shore, and it's the greatest ride of your life."

UConn is on a 13-game win streak since its last defeat at the hands of fellow Final Four team South Carolina on Feb. 11. They even started the season a rather un-Huskies-like 4-3.

But even through that and through their injury issues, UConn has found its way back toward the peak.

"There's a bond between these kids that's as strong, if not stronger, than any other group I've ever coached," Auriemma said. "That's not to say that the talent — listen, nobody's looking at our team and scared to death, going, 'Oh my God.' This isn't our (Brianna Stewart) teams, our Maya Moore teams, our Diana (Taurasi) and Sue (Bird) teams. This isn't those teams. I tell them that every day. But at the same time, there's something about this group that the intangibles are what's carrying us right now, that grit, that toughness.

"Will it hold up in the Final Four? I don't know. The Final Four, talent takes over in the Final Four. We'll see what happens, but that's been the story of this group for the last three years."

A story that could have quite the finish if it was prevail over Clark, Iowa, either South Carolina or NC State — and injuries. Lots of injuries.

"This Final Four has all the makings of a tremendous Final Four," Auriemma said, "and whoever wins it is going to know that they won a pretty special one because it may be a long time before we see this collection of players on this stage all at one time."