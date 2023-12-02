Shoring up inconsistent defense a looming priority for CU Buffs men's basketball

Dec. 1—At some point, the Colorado men's basketball team will have to pack the offense on display at home so far this season when it heads out on road trips.

Yet for a program that expects to shut the door at crunch time, of greater concern for the Buffaloes in the season's early stages might be a defense that has been vulnerable far too frequently.

Colorado State was the latest team to expose the Buffaloes, shooting 51% and scoring 88 points in a spirited rivalry battle on Wednesday in Fort Collins. The Rams, however, weren't the first team this year to enjoy hot streaks at CU's expense, and it's an early habit defense-first head coach Tad Boyle is looking to break as the Buffs turn the page ahead of Sunday's home date against Pepperdine (3 p.m., Pac-12 Network).

"We've just got to get kills defensively," said CU freshman Cody Williams, referring to the Buffs' term for three consecutive defensive stops. "Obviously (CSU) is a good team. They're going to hit shots. But for us, we gave away too many threes. They ended up with (nine) threes. People who we know were shooters. So I think for us, just taking away threes was a big part of it."

CSU finished with a .509 mark from the field, the highest total by a Buffs opponent this season. CU's overall defensive numbers are solid — the first seven opponents have averaged 70.1 points, shooting .421 overall and .333 on 3-pointers — but it has been an inconsistent effort so far defensively.

In all seven games, the opposition has posted an improved second-half field goal percentage against the Buffs as opposed to the opening 20 minutes. In some cases, the discrepancy has been inconsequential (Grambling State, for instance, shot .536 in the second half against CU, but a .231 mark in the first half led to a 30-point halftime lead for the Buffs). In other games, though, the defensive lapses have been costly.

CU was unable to pull away from Richmond in an opening win at the Sunshine Slam last week as the Spiders shot 50% in the second half. The next day, Florida State shot .607 after halftime while handing the Buffs their first loss. And while CU's .690 mark in the second half at CSU sparked a rally led by Williams and KJ Simpson, the impact was muted by the Rams' .520 mark after halftime.

In 14 halves of basketball this season, opponents have shot at least 50% against the Buffs in five of them.

"The problem is we don't have five guys that can lock up," Boyle said. "If we had a defensive lineup and said OK, with these five guys on the floor we're really, really good defensively. We don't have that right now. We're good at times. In stretches. We've been good in the first half. We haven't had great attention to scouting reports the last couple games. In our two losses for sure. Our commitment level and our toughness level on defense is not where it needs to be.

"And it really is in two areas. Guarding the basketball, one-on-one. And ball screen defense. It's important that we identify right now. Defense in the second half is the problem. But what part of our defense is the problem? Well, we've got that figured out."