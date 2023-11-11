Shore Regional field hockey team can be proud of its season despite state final defeat

BORDENTOWN - There is a lot for the Shore Regional High School field hockey team to look forward to even though it was defeated 4-1 by West Deptford Saturday in the NJSIAA Group 1 championship match at Bordentown High School.

The Blue Devils will return 14 of the 19 players who were listed on the roster for Saturday's match.

"We grow every year, no matter what,'' Shore junior Gabby O'Brien said. "We're going to use everything we learn in this game and games prior and are going to work harder, be stronger and get 20 percent better.''

There is no question Shore (20-3) grew throughout this season. It just ran into a team that played better on Saturday.

Kendall Bennett is shown scoring Shore Regional's only goal in its 4-1 defeat to West Deptford Saturday in the NJSIAA Group 1 championship match

The Blue Devils won the North Group 1 championship for their 30th sectional title. They also advanced to the Shore Conference Tournament championship, where they were defeated 1-0 by Group 2 finalist Point Pleasant Boro.

Shore's three defeats were to West Deptford and Point Boro twice.

"I'm incredibly proud of how much they've grown as a unit, and that they got themselves on a stage like this'' Shore head coach Kelly Koenig said. "Obviously, it's heart-breaking to have the outcome that we did. We showed our age and youth in moments and we held incredibly tough in moments. We just weren't as good as them today.''

What it means

It was the second consecutive season West Deptford (15-3-3) defeated Shore in the Group 1 final. The Eagles won 3-2 last season in double overtime. It was the third state championship overall for West Deptford.

"Winning it for the second year in a row is just a really good feeling,'' West Deptford sophomore Gabriele Grogan, who scored two goals.

Shore was denied its 19th overall group championship

"Even though this wasn't the result we wanted, we are a much better team than we were early in the season,'' O'Brien said.

Key play

West Deptford controlled the first half. It led 1-0 at halftime on Grogan's first goal, when she tipped a rebound out of the air into the goal off a shot by Kaylee Wonsetter 2:47 into the second quarter.

The Eagles had an 8-1 advantage in shots in the first half and an 11-1 advantage in penalty corners.

However, in the early stages of the third quarter, Shore started to get a foothold in the match. A goal by junior Kendall Bennett, when she tapped in a cross from sophomore Briella Elias 5:41 into the quarter tied it 1-1.

However, the momentum was short-lived. West Deptford moved in front for good with 3:55 remaining in the third quarter when junior Kaylee Wonsetter scored off a cross from Siena Struzynski.

A timeout West Deptford coach Courtney Stetson called after Bennett's goal helped the Eagles regain their footing.

"I think we started the second half a little back on our heels,'' West Deptford coach Courtney Stetson said. "We called the timeout and got to regroup. I think we got to do what we do best. We played together. ''

Grogan's second goal off a reverse chip with 1:40 left in the third gave West Deptford firm control.

Grogan entered the match with just three goals on the season and had not scored since Oct. 11. She said she did not know she had not scored in a month.

"It feels good to score,'' Grogan said. "But, honestly, as long the team is working together and scores goals, it's just a really good feeling.''

Koenig and everyone connected with the storied Shore program believe there will be plenty of good feelings next season.

"I believe in my heart, that they (the players) will have the toughness to make them hungry for next year through this difficult experience,'' Koenig said.

