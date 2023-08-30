Shore NJ football: Predictions for all 22 Shore Conference games in Week 1

The second week of the scholastic football season, or what the NJSIAA officially calls Week 1, is upon us.

All 42 Shore Conference teams will be in action, with this being the season-opener for 15 teams.

There are 22 games in all on this week's Shore Conference slate, which runs from Thursday-Saturday.

Among the interesting games are Long Branch at Donovan Catholic Friday night in a matchup of teams ranked No. 8 and 3 the Asbury Park Press Top 20; Manalapan at Jackson Memorial Thursday night and Middletown North at Brick Memorial Friday night.

Here is a brief look at each game with picks.

THURSDAY

NONDIVISIONAL

Manchester (1-0) at Barnegat (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Manchester opened with a 34-6 win over North Plainfield as Josh Love ran for 101 yards and two TDs and had two receptions for 63 yards and two TDs. Three of quarterback Aidan Lunn's four completions were for TDs.

Barnegat opened with a 7-6 defeat to Monmouth. Linebacker/tight end Cole Toddings, the grandson of former Donovan Catholic head coach Denny Toddings, had 16 tackles, eight of which were for a loss, three sacks, a fumble recovery and return for a TD and four recepitons for 59 yards.

The Pick: Manchester.

Manalapan (1-0) at Jackson Memorial (0-0, 6:30 p.m.

The two Group 4 schools met last season in a NJSIAA South Group 4 first-round game, won by Jackson Memorial 10-7.

Manalapan opened with an impressive 35-13 win over Wall as Jason Rodriguez rushed for 95 yards and two TDs and Ryan Dougherty threw for 137 yards and a TD.

Jackson Memorial graduates standout quarterback and defensive back Tai Mann, but returns 10 starters on defense and wide receivers/defensive back Albert D'Alessandro and Jaiden Hernandez.

The Pick: Jackson Memorial.

Middletown South (0-1) at Raritan (0-0), 7 p.m.

This is the first meeting between these two in several years.

Middletown South was defeated 24-6 by Rumson-Fair Haven. Senior quarterback/defensive back/placekicker/punter Jake Czwakiel was sidelined after he was injured on a 40-yard run on Middletown South's second play from scrimmage. Coach Steve Antonucci said Czwakiel's status will be a game-time decision.

Raritan graduates standout quarterback Kieran Falzon, but returns quarterback Logan Goldsberry.

The Pick: Middletown South

Pinelands (0-0) at Point Pleasant Beach (0-1), 7 p.m.:

Pinelands is looking to build on last season, when it went 7-4 for its first winning season since 2004 and advanced to the NJSIAA South Group 3 regional championship game.

Junior running back/linebacker Jaimin Parkinson and senior wide receiver/defensive back Mike Frawley are among the returnees.

Point Beach was defeated 26-6 by New Egypt in its opener. Liam Brosnan rushed for 118 yards and a TD. Ryan Scannell had 13 tackles, two of which were for a loss.

The Pick: Pinelands.

Lacey (0-1) at Ocean (0-0), 7 p.m.

Lacey opened with a 26-14 defeat to Absegami.

Quarterback Nicholas Maertens accounted for both of Lacey's TDs - one throwing and one rushing.

Ocean graduated standout quarterback Tyler Douglas and several other key players. Two-way lineman Nicholas Caruso is among the returnees.

The Pick: Lacey.

FRIDAY

NONDIVISIONAL

Middletown North (1-0) at Brick Memorial (1-0), 6 p.m.

Expect the scoreboard to get a workout. These two teams combined to score 96 points last week - 51 by Brick Memorial.

Senior quarterback Connor Dietz will lead Brick Memorial against Middletown North Friday night

Senior quarterback Connor Dietz accounted for 398 yards of total offense and six TDs last week. He rushed for 225 yards and five scores and threw for 173 yards and a TD.

Middletown North had a balanced attack in its 45-21 win over Freehold Township. Running back Neno Morgan-Acker ran for 117 yards and two TDs and had a TD reception; Running back Shane Volante rushed for 108 yards and quarterback Luke Sheehan threw for 179 yards and two TDs.

The Pick: Brick Memorial.

Toms River North (1-0) at Toms River East (0-1, 6 p.m.

Toms River North, ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY New Jersey Public School Top 20, opened with a 14-7 win over Millville, which is ranked No. 2 in the USA TODAY New Jersey Public School Top 20.

Toms River East was defeated 19-0 by Brick in its opener.

Toms River North leads the series between the former Thanksgiving rivals 24-18-1 and has won the last nine meetings by a combined score of 414-130.

The Pick: Toms River North

Holmdel (0-0) at Toms River South (0-0), 6 p.m.

Both teams are coming off one-win seasons, which concluded for both with Holmdel defeating Toms River South 48-30. Toms River South's win last season came over Toms River East in the opener.

Holmdel returns nine starters on offense and six on defense. Four starters return on the offensive line.

Toms River South returns six starters on offense and eight on defense. Among the returnees are senior quarterback/linebacker James Alexander; junior running back/linebacker Laolu Akinlolu and junior running back/defensive back Damir Nelson. avage is also a returning starter at quarterback.

The Pick: Holmdel

Jackson Liberty (0-0) at Brick (1-0, 6 p.m.

Brick opened with a 19-0 win over Toms River East as Jake Toye ran for a TD and had four receptions for over 100 yards and was a force defensively.

Jackson Liberty returns seven starters on offense and eight on defense. Among the returnees are junior two-way lineman Brennan Coger; junuor offensive lineman Donovan Louis Jacques and junior running back Imere Smith. All are in their third-year as starters.

The Pick: Brick

Long Branch (1-0) at Donovan Catholic (1-0, 6:30 p.m.

Both opened with impressive win.

Long Branch, ranked No. 8 in the Asbury Park Press Top 20, defeated Piscataway 23-21 as senior quarterback Earnest Reevey ran for 210 yards and three TDs on 16 carries and senior running back Zaheem Brown added 184 yards on 28 carries.

Donovan Catholic, ranked No. 3 in the APP Top 20, defeated St. Augustine 21-16. The Griffins built a 21-0 first half lead and hung on. Junior receiver Michael Thomas III had TD receptions from both senior quarterback Todd Lambertson and sophomore quarterback Zach LaBarca and sophomore receive Najee Calhoun ran for a TD.

The Pick: Donovan Catholic.

Red Bank (0-0) at Freehold Township (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Red Bank, in Shane Fallon's third-season as head coach, has a chance to be a contender in the tough Shore Conference Colonial Division due to a solid senior class, led by two-way lineman and Harvard University-recruit Griffin Egan.

Freehold Township was defeated 45-21. Junior quarterback Nick Cardone threw for over 200 yards and a TD.

The Pick: Red Bank.

Howell (0-0) at Wall (0-1), 7 p.m.

An intriguing game between two neighboring schools.

Howell, which defeated Wall in a 5-5 season last year, returns quarterback Egan Nelms and receiver Kevin Maloney.

Wall was defeated 35-13 by Manalapan even though senior quarterback Andrew Olsen threw a TD pass and ran for a score.

The Pick: Wall.

Matawan (0-1) at Rumson-Fair Haven, (1-0), 7 p.m.

The two had different type openers.

Rumson-Fair Haven recorded a solid 24-6 win at Middletown South as junio quarterback Owen O'Toole threw for 234 yards and three TDs.

Matawan was defeated 42-0 by Cedar Creek at the Battle at the Beach last Sunday.

The Pick: Rumson-Fair Haven

Central (1-0) at Southern (1-0), 7 p.m.

The two long-time rivals both recorded solid wins against nonconference foes.

Central defeated Hamilton West 36-12 as running back Nick Ruggiero ran for 108 yards and three TDs and Royality Riley returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score.

Southern defeated West Windsor-United 35-13 as Cole Cramer scored three TDs in three different ways. He had a 78-yard TD run, a 65-yard TD pass from quarterback Caden Oravets and a kickoff return.

The Pick: Southern

NONCONFERENCE

KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy (0-1) at Shore (0-1), 7 p.m.

Shore, which was defeated 14-7 by a Manasquan TD in the final minute after it led 7-0 at halftime, is a solid favorite to get in the win column.

Kipp Cooper Norcross Academy, in its second season, was defeated 34-12 by Group 1 Clayton last week. It also was defeated soundly last season by both Point Pleasant Beach and Keansburg.

The Pick: Shore

Asbury Park (0-0) at Weequahic (0-0), 7 p.m.

It is the debut as a scholastic head coach for Asbury Park head coach Marquan Mutazz. Mutazz was the defensive line coach at Weequahic the last two seasons.

Asbury Park had to forfeit this game last season due to the lack of players, who eligible to play.

Depth will be an issue for the Blue Bishops.

The Pick: Weequahic

SATURDAY

NONDIVISIONAL

St. John Vianney (0-1) at Marlboro (0-0), 11 a.m.

An interesting game between two programs that could contend for championships in their respective divisions - Shore Conference Constitution for St. John Vianney, Shore Conference Freedom for Marlboro.

St. John Vianney was defeated 35-0 by Hammonton at the Battle at the Beach. Hammonton is ranked No. 19 in the Battle at the Beach.

Marlboro, which has gone 13-7 over the last two seasons and is coming off a season in which it won a playoff game for the first time since it won the 1994 NJSIAA Central Group 4 championship, is led by standout linebacker/running back Matt Cassidy.

St. John Vianney won last year's meeting 28-14.

The Pick: Marlboro.

Red Bank Catholic (0-1) at Colts Neck (0-1), 12 p.m.

Red Bank Catholic, which was defeated 24-6 by powerful Bergen Catholic, is a solid favored to break into the win column.

The Caseys are led by senior wide receiver/defensive back and Stanford recruit Emanuel Ross and linebacker and Pitt recruit Davin Brewton.

Colts Neck, which was overrun 42-20 by Point Pleasant Boro's high-powered triple option offense, is led by senior tailback Chris Scully. Scully rushed for 146 yards and two TDs last week.

The Pick: Red Bank Catholic

Freehold (0-0) at Keyport (1-0), 12 p.m.

Keyport senior and Holy Cross-recruit Nazir Treadwell made a successful conversion from running back to quarterback in the Red Raiders' 41-6 win over Manville.

Treadwell ran for 151 yards and three TDs and threw for 117 yards and a TD.

Freehold went winless last season Senior quarterback Spencer Rushton is in his second season as a starter.

The Pick: Keyport.

Monmouth (1-0) at Keansburg (0-0), 12 p.m.

Monmouth defeated Barnegat 7-6 on a Dom O'Grady to Kaiden Stafford TD pass and Evan Booth extra point.

Booth also blocked an extra point, had six tackles, two interceptions and had three punts inside the 20. Dan Kitka had nine tackles, three of which were for a loss, and three sacks.

Keansburg, which won its final two games last season after losing its first six, is breaking in a new quarterback in James Valle and almost an entirely new skill position cast.

The Pick: Monmouth

Neptune (0-0) at Lakewood, (0-0), 1 p.m.

These are two programs looking to get back on track.

Neptune has had not had winning season since 2019. Lakewood has not had a winning season since 2017.

Michael Seber makes his debut as Neptune's head coach and is the Scarlet Fliers' third head coach in the last four seasons.

The offensive line, led by two-year starters Daniel Laughlin and Issac Thomas could be a strength for Neptune.

Lakewood returns six starters on offense and eight on defense, including junior quarterback/defensive back Ramel Anderson, senior two-way lineman Amir Enoch and senior receiver Zah'mier Anderson.

The Pick: Neptune.

Point Boro (1-0) at Manasquan (1-0), 1 p.m.

The two former Thanksging rivals and neighboring schools have their annual meeting at Manasquan's Vic Kub Warrior Field.

Point Pleasant Boro, which has gone 20-3 since the start of the 2021 season, opened with a powerful showing of its triple option offense out of the flexbone alignment in a 42-20 win over Colts Neck.

Senior quarterback Matt Oliphant ran for 202 yards and three TDs. Freshman Jake Clayton returned a kickoff for a TD and had a TD run and senior running back Jake Croce had a 56-yard TD run and 112 yards. Point Boro ran for almost 400 yards.

Manasquan defeated Shore 14-7 as senior quarterback Frank Fufaro threw two TD passes, including a a 21-yard TD pass to Will Burns with 34.8 seconds remaining for the game-winner.

The Pick: Point Pleasant Boro

