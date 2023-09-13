Deion Sanders, Colorado football makes offer to top Shore Conference recruit

Jaelyene Matthews has decommitted from Penn State and announced an offer from Deion Sanders, head football coach at the University of Colorado.

The four-star offensive lineman, who received his first offer from Rutgers football as a freshman, is a member of the 2025 recruiting class and is the starting offensive tackle for Toms River North. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound junior also plays defensive tackle for the Mariners, the No. 1-ranked public school in New Jersey.

Toms River North junior Jaelyne Matthews

Matthews had committed to Penn State in January as the Class of 2025’s first recruit - picking the Nittany Lions over the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida, Miami and Rutgers, among others.

"After careful consideration I have decided to respectfully decommit from Penn State,” Matthews wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. ”This has been a difficult decision, as I have the utmost respect for the university, its coaches, and the entire Penn State community."

A few hours later, Matthews, back on Twitter, wrote: "AGTG (All grace to God) blessed to receive an offer from University of Colorado" and tagged Sanders, the coach of Buffaloes.

Matthews remains free to choose any school until he signs a National Letter of Intent (NLI) - an official commitment to a college or university.

In the replies, Colorado fans urged Matthews to commit to their favorite school.

"This once in a lifetime opportunity is staring at you in the face. Grasp it and run with it… Colorado has the best coaching staff in the country to get you prepared in life and ready for the NFL," a reply said.

Colorado, which started the season unranked but in Sanders' first year is now No.18 in the country, has a matchup with Colorado State this weekend.

