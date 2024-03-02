Shore football coaching great has died after marking 50th year on sidelines

Jerry Schulte, a member of the Shore Football Coaches Foundation Hall of Fame who was a mainstay during a run of championship-winning teams at Rumson-Fair Haven High School, died Friday night, his famiy announced. He was 72.

Schulte resigned as Rumson's head coach in 2022 after six seasons but stayed on as defensive coordinator under his son, Jeremy.

His final game with Jeremy was last November in the NJSIAA Group 2 state championship. Rumson lost 21-20 to Westwood in overtime - completing Jerry Schulte's 50th season as a football coach. .

Before he became the Bulldogs' head coach, Jerry Schulte was Rumson-Fair Haven's defensive coordinator for 11 seasons under former head coaches Shane Fallon and Bryan Batchler. Rumson won eight sectional championships and appeared in 12 finals in the 13 postseasons going back to 2010.

Jerry Schulte's 50 seasons included stints as head coach at Wall and the now-closed Mater Dei Prep.

He career football record as head coach was 109-64-1.

Services have not been announced.

