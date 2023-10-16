Shore Conference Week 8 football rankings: Which unbeaten teams moved up

The instability after the top three in the Asbury Park Press Shore Conference Football Top 20 continued this week.

Marlboro became the third straight team ranked No. 4 team, and the second team that was unbeaten at the time it was ranked No. 4, to be knocked off.

The team that knocked the Mustangs off was Rumson-Fair Haven, which was ranked No. 4 until its defeat at Point Pleasant Boro on Sept. 30.

Rumson-Fair Haven's win over Marlboro had a ripple effect through the remainder of the top 10.

Unbeaten Brick Memorial and Holmdel moved up to No. 4 and 5 respectively.

Marlboro dropped to No. 8, behind Rumson-Fair Haven, and Jackson Memorial, because of its defeat to Marlboro on Oct. 7, dropped to No. 9.

The major development of the week was the return of Toms River North's standout senior quarterback Micah Ford. It was Ford's first action since he sustained an injury late in the Mariners' 21-7 loss at Donovan Catholic on Sept. 15.

He rushed four times for 24 yards with a 4-yard TD run for the Mariners' first score in a 49-0 win over sister school Toms River South. He also was 2-for-3 throwing the ball with a 49-yard TD pass on a screen pass to senior receiver Jeremiah Pruitt in the third quarter.

Toms River North head coach Dave Oizerowitz said Ford's status for this week's game with No. 1 ranked Red Bank Catholic is to be determined.

Here are this week's rankings, as we enter the final full week of the regular season.

1. Red Bank Catholic (6-1): Last week: No. 1.

Senior wide receiver Emanuel Ross had six receptions for 120 yards and three touchdowns and junior quarterback Frankie Williams was 11-for-14 for 194 yards and four TDs as the Caseys defeated Howell 34-14. Sophomore Daniel Zabora had the other TD reception. A much-anticipated game is next. Next game: Friday at No. 3 Toms River North (7-1).

2. Donovan Catholic (6-1): Last week: No. 2.

Senior quarterback Todd Lambertson had a 60-yard TD run and threw a TD pass to senio tight end Zaeir Day, sophomore running back Najee Calhoun ran for two TDs and senior running back Roman Moyers and sophomore quarterback Zach LaBarca each ran for a TD as the Griffins defeated Red Bank 41-0. Next game: Friday at No. 10 Middletown South (3-3).

3. Toms River North (7-1): Last week: No. 3.

Standout senior quarterback and Stanford University recruit Micah Ford, in his first action since he sustained an injury against Donovan Catholic on Sept. 15, returned in a limited role and had a 4-yard TD run, senior running back Josh Moore had TD runs of 64 and 31 yards, junior Nasir Jackson returned an interception for a 34 yards for TD, senior receiver Jeremiah Pruitt scored on a 49-yard screen pass from Ford, junior quarterback T.J. Valerio threw a 10-yard TD pass to senior receiver Tareq Council and junior running back Mordecai Ford had a 12-yard TD run as the Mariners defeated Toms River South 49-0 in the latest renewal of that great rivalry. A much-anticipated game is next. Next game: Friday vs. No. 1 Red Bank Catholic (6-1).

4. Brick Memorial (8-0): Last week: No. 5.

Senior quarterback Connor Dietz ran for two TDs and 176 yards on 14 carries, junior running back Kevin Andrews ran for a TD and 137 yards on 11 carries and senior Jasaan Whittaker and sophomore Ny'Zier Whittaker each ran for a TD as the Mustangs defeated Lacey 32-13. Brick Memorial is 8-0 for the first time. A chance to clinch an outright divisional championship against a rival it has struggled with in the last decade is next. The Mustangs have already clinched a tie for the Shore Conference Independence Division championship. Brick Memorial last won an outright divisional title in 2010, when it won Class A South. It last won a divisional championship in 2015, when it shared Class A South with Brick and Toms River North. Next game: Friday vs. No. 20 Brick (4-4).

5. Holmdel (7-0): Last week: No. 8.

Sophomore quarterback Jack Cannon threw for 146 yards with a 40-yard TD pass to senior receiver Michael Tempone and was 9-for-14 for 146 yards and had a 33-yard TD run and 109 yards rushing on 11 carries, junior running back Matthew Iulo ran for two TDs and senior running back Anthony Setteducate had a 45-yard TD run and ran for 105 yards on 13 carries as the Hornets defeated Raritan 35-0 to improve to 7-0 for the first time since it started the 2007 season 9-0. A chance to win the outright Shore Conference Constitution Division championship is next. The Hornets have already clinched a tie for their first divisional title since 2018, when they won the National Division championship outright. Next game: Friday vs. Shore (5-2).

6. Point Pleasant Boro (6-1): Last week: No. 7.

Senior quarterback Matt Oliphant had TD runs of 34, 35 and 61 yards, ran for 197 yards and was 4-for-4 for 100 yards with a 13-yard TD pass to senior Brian Simoes and a 45-yard TD pass to junior Colin Obser and Simoes also ran for a TD as the Panthers rebounded from the defeat to Manalapan on Oct. 6 with a 42-7 win over Matawan. A chance to claim at least a share of the Shore Conference Colonial Division championship is next. Point Boro is currently tied with Colts Neck for the divisional lead. Next game: Friday at Raritan (2-5).

7. Rumson-Fair Haven (3-4): Last week: No. 9.

Junior quarterback Owen O'Toole threw a 41-yard TD pass to junior receiver Jordan Angstreich, sophomore running back Kellen Murray and senior running back Griffin Kolb had TD runs of 66 and 11 yards respectively and Carson Memmott booted a 21-yard field goal as the Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 24-3 win over then No. 4 and unbeaten Marlboro. Next game: Friday at Wall (2-5).

8. Marlboro (6-1): Last week: No. 4.

Senior Luke Rubin's 20-yard field goal was the Mustangs' only points in a 24-3 defeat to Rumson-Fair Haven. A chance to clinch the outright Shore Conference Freedom Division championship is next. Marlboro has already clinched a tie for the divisional title - its first divisional championship since 1994 and just the second in its history. Next game: Saturday vs. No. 14 Middletown North (4-3).

9. Jackson Memorial (6-1): Last week: No. 6.

Sophomore running back Jonah Glenn ran for 242 yards and four TDs and junior quarterback Dennis Caswell threw a TD pass to junior wide receiver Eric Zebrowski as the Jaguars bounced back from the defeat to Marlboro on Oct. 7 with a 34-3 win over sister school Jackson Liberty. Next game: Friday vs. Southern (3-5).

10. Middletown South (3-3): Last week: No. 10.

The Eagles did not play. Their previous game was a 25-14 defeat to Red Bank Catholic on Oct. 6. Next game: Friday vs. No. 2 Donovan Catholic (6-1).

11. Colts Neck (4-3): Last week: No. 11.

Senior quarterback Dom Beninato threw TD passes to Jack Lefkowitz and Ethan Mathieu and ran for a TD and senior tailback Chris Scully ran for two two TDs as the Cougars defeated St. John Vianney 41-27. Beninato was 10-for-14 for 142 yards and rushed for 35 yards. Scully rushed for 210 yards and went over the 1,000-yard mark. A chance to clinch at least a tie for the Colonial Division championship is next. Colts Neck is currently tied for the divisional lead with Point Boro. Next game: Saturday vs. No. 12 Long Branch (4-3).

12. Long Branch (4-3): Last week: No. 13.

Senior running back Davon Craft ran for 190 yards and two TDs, senior Earnest Reevey had a TD reception from Quinton Fissher and ran for a TD and Wesley Garcia booted a 32-yard field goal as the Green Wave defeated Southern 31-2. Next game: Saturday at No. 11. Colts Neck (4-3).

13. Middletown North (4-3): Last week: No. 14.

Senior quarterback Luke Sheehan wemt 16-for-20 for 231 yards with TD passes to Dylan Briggs and Brian Dunleavy and senior Ian-Poole-Morgan booted a 40-yard field goal as the Lions defeated Brick 17-10 for their second straight win. Next game: Saturday at No. 8 Marlboro (6-1).

14. Freehold Township (5-3): Last week: No. 15.

Junior quarterback Nick Cardone threwfor 203 yards with two TD passes to junior Jaylen Gill-Anderson and another one to senior Nick Carnevale and senior Nick Whitsen ran for a TD as the Patriots defeated Ocean 25-7 for their second straight win. Next game: Friday at Barnegat (1-7).

15. Toms River South (5-2): Last week: No. 12.

Toms River South's five-game winning streak was snapped with a 49-0 defeat at Toms River North. It can clinch the outright Shore Conference Liberty Division championship this week. Toms River South has already clinched a tie for the divisional title - its first divisional title since 2002. Next game: Friday vs. Central (3-5).

16. Matawan (3-5): Last week: No. 16.

Junior quarterback A'mir Martinez threw an 8-yard TD pass to Cameron Cooper late in the first half of the Huskies' 42-7 defeat at Point Pleasant Boro. Last week: No. 16. Next game: Saturday at Freehold (2-5).

17. Howell (2-5): Last week: No. 17.

Howell's two-game winning streak was snapped with a 34-14 defeat at Red Bank Catholic. Juan DeJesus and Egan Nelms each ran for TDs. Next game: Friday at Lacey (2-6).

18. Manalapan (3-4): Last week: No. 18.

Manalapan did not play. Its previous game was a stunning 24-23 win over then unbeaten and then No. 4 Point Pleasant Boro that snapped a three-game losing streak. Next game: Friday at Red Bank (1-5).

19. Keyport (7-1): Last week: No. 19.

Senior quarterback Nazir Treadwell continued his sensational season with TD runs of 2 and 70 yards and TD passes of 30 yards to Justin Fernandez and 40 yards to Damian Purnell and sophomore Mekai Henderson scored on a 17-yard run as Keyport defeated rival Keansburg 35-14 and clinched the outright Shore Conference Patriot Division championship. It is the second straight season Keyport has won the divisional title. It shared the divisional championship last season with Shore and Asbury Park. It is the first time Keyport has finished first overall in a division since 2003, when it started the season 11-0. Next game: Saturday vs. New Egypt (3-5).

20. Brick (4-4): Last week: No. 20.

Jayden Johnson had a TD run and Kurt Wieboldt booted a field goal for the Green Dragons in their 17-10 defeat to Middletown North. It was the fourth straight defeat for Brick. Next game: Friday at No. 4 Brick Memorial (8-0).

This week's schedule

Friday

AMERICAN DIVISION

Red Bank Catholic at Toms River North, 6 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Middletown South, 7 p.m.

Rumson-Fair Haven at Wall, 7 p.m.

COLONIAL DIVISION

Manalapan at Red Bank, 6:30 p.m.

Point Boro at Raritan, 7 p.m.

CONSTITUTION DIVISION

St. John Vianney at Asbury Park, 6 p.m.

Shore at Holmdel, 7 p.m.

FREEDOM DIVISION

Howell at Lacey, 6:30 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE DIVISION

Brick at Brick Memorial, 6 p.m.

Freehold Township at Barnegat, 6:30 p.m.

LIBERTY DIVISION

Monmouth at Pinelands, 6 p.m.

Central at Toms River South, 6 p.m.

Toms River East at Neptune, 6:30 p.m.

PATRIOT DIVISION

Point Beach at Jackson Liberty, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

COLONIAL DIVISION

Long Branch at Colts Neck, 12 p.m.

CONSTITUTION DIVISION

Ocean at Manasquan, 1 p.m.

FREEDOM DIVISION

Middletown North at Marlboro, 12 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE DIVISION

Matawan at Freehold, 12 p.m.

PATRIOT DIVISION

Manchester at Lakewood, 1 p.m.

NONCONFERENCE

KIPP Academy at Keansburg, 12 p.m.

New Egypt at Keyport, 12 p.m.

