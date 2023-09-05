Shore Conference football top performers from Week 1

The Asbury Park Press is highlighting the top Shore Conference football performances each week during the 2023 season.

Here are those stars from Week 1.

Colin Gallagher, Middletown South

Gallagher, a senior linebacker/running back, ran for 241 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and had 11 tackles, 3.5 of which were for a loss, 2.5 sacks and forced a fumble in the Eagles' 19-0 win over Raritan.

Middletown South's Colin Gallagher, shown against Rumson-Fair Haven in Week 0, had one of the top performances in Week 1.

Jonah Glenn, Jackson Memorial

A sophomore tailback, Glenn rushed for 164 yards with a 13-yard TD run on 20 carries in the Jaguars' wild and dramatic 20-13 overtime win over Manalapan.

Devonte Bonds, Pinelands

A senior, Bonds had 17 tackles, two of which were for a loss, in the Wildcats' season-opening 41-13 win over Point Pleasant Beach.

James Sobieski, Ocean

Sobieski, a senior, did a lot of everything in the Spartans' season-opening 28-14 win over Lacey. He had three receptions for 104 yards and a TD, completed a pass for 14 yards and a TD, rushed for 63 yards on six carries and had seven tackles.

Josh Love, Manchester

A senior running back, Love ran for 137 yards and three TDs on 16 carries and had two receptions for 81 yards in the 2-0 Hawks' 36-24 win over Barnegat.

Trey Tallmadge, Brick Memorial

A sophomore linebacker, Tallmadge had 11 tackles, a sack a tackle for a loss and forced a fumble in the Mustangs' come-from-behind 21-17 win over Middletown North.

Andrew Olsen, Wall

A senior quarterback, Olsen was 6-for-9 for 115 yards and a TD and ran for 52 yards in the Crimson Knights' come-from-behind 21-20 win over Howell.

Todd Lambertson, Donovan Catholic

Lambertson, a senior quarterback, went 7-for-9 with three TD passes and ran for a TD in the Griffins' 41-13 win over Long Branch.

Nick Cardone, Freehold Township

Cardone, a junior quarterback, threw for 290 yards and two TDs and rushed for 85 yards on eight carries in the Patriots' impressive 28-13 win over then No. 12 ranked Red Bank.

Will Tencza, Rumson-Fair Haven

A senior defensive end, Tencza had six tackles, two sacks, two quarterback pressures, a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery in the Bulldogs' 27-6 win over Matawan.

Armando Sanchez, Southern

Sanchez, a senior tight end/defensive end, had eight tackles, four of which were for a loss and a sack and a 65-yard TD reception in Southern's 21-0 win over Central.

Travis Trempy, Brick

A senior linebacker, Trempy had nine tackles, three of which were for a loss, three sacks and four quarterback pressures in the Green Dragons' 12-7 win over Jackson Liberty. It is Brick's first 2-0 start since 2017.

Jack Cannon, Holmdel

A sophomore quarterback, Cannon ran for 93 yards and two TDs on eight carries and went 7-for-9 for 128 yards and a TD in his first varsity start in the Hornets' 42-6 win over Toms River South.

Matt Oliphant, Point Pleasant Boro

Oliphant, a senior quarterback, ran for 128 yards and two TDs on 22 carries and was 4-for-4 for 58 yards with two TD passes on fourth-and-goal plays in the Panthers' 35-7 win over Manasquan.

Emanuel Ross, Red Bank Catholic

A senior wide receiver/defensive back, Ross had a 65-yard TD run, four receptions for 44 yards and a TD and an interception in the Caseys' 34-7 win over Colts Neck.

Gavyn Golub, Freehold

Golub, a senior running back/defensive back/placekicker, ran for 131 yards and two TDs, had a fumble recovery for a TD, was in on eight tackles and was 4-for-5 on extra points in the Colonials' 35-28 win over Keyport. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak and was Freehold's first win since a 17-14 win over Howell on Oct. 30, 2021.

Luke Houston, Marlboro

A junior receiver, Houston had three tackles, an interception, broke up a pass, had two receptions, including one for a TD and two carries for 54 yards in the Mustangs' 16-7 win over St. John Vianney.

Eddie Greene, Neptune

A senior running back, Greene rushed for 176 yards on 19 carries with TD runs of 8, 18 and 75 yards in the Scarlet Fliers' 26-6 win over Lakewood. It was the first win for Neptune's first-year head coach Michael Seber.

Dom O'Grady, Monmouth

O'Grady, a senior quarterback, was 8-for-9 for 175 yards and ran for three TDs and 36 yards on three carries in the Falcons' 29-0 win over Keansburg.

