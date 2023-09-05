Shore Conference football top performers from Week 1

Steven Falk, Asbury Park Press
·4 min read

The Asbury Park Press is highlighting the top Shore Conference football performances each week during the 2023 season.

Here are those stars from Week 1.

Colin Gallagher, Middletown South

Gallagher, a senior linebacker/running back, ran for 241 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and had 11 tackles, 3.5 of which were for a loss, 2.5 sacks and forced a fumble in the Eagles' 19-0 win over Raritan.

Middletown South's Colin Gallagher, shown against Rumson-Fair Haven in Week 0, had one of the top performances in Week 1.
Middletown South's Colin Gallagher, shown against Rumson-Fair Haven in Week 0, had one of the top performances in Week 1.

Jonah Glenn, Jackson Memorial

A sophomore tailback, Glenn rushed for 164 yards with a 13-yard TD run on 20 carries in the Jaguars' wild and dramatic 20-13 overtime win over Manalapan.

More: Shore Conference football rankings: Reshuffling heading into Week 2. Who moved where?

Devonte Bonds, Pinelands

A senior, Bonds had 17 tackles, two of which were for a loss, in the Wildcats' season-opening 41-13 win over Point Pleasant Beach.

James Sobieski, Ocean

Sobieski, a senior, did a lot of everything in the Spartans' season-opening 28-14 win over Lacey. He had three receptions for 104 yards and a TD, completed a pass for 14 yards and a TD, rushed for 63 yards on six carries and had seven tackles.

Josh Love, Manchester

A senior running back, Love ran for 137 yards and three TDs on 16 carries and had two receptions for 81 yards in the 2-0 Hawks' 36-24 win over Barnegat.

Trey Tallmadge, Brick Memorial

A sophomore linebacker, Tallmadge had 11 tackles, a sack a tackle for a loss and forced a fumble in the Mustangs' come-from-behind 21-17 win over Middletown North.

Andrew Olsen, Wall

A senior quarterback, Olsen was 6-for-9 for 115 yards and a TD and ran for 52 yards in the Crimson Knights' come-from-behind 21-20 win over Howell.

Todd Lambertson, Donovan Catholic

Lambertson, a senior quarterback, went 7-for-9 with three TD passes and ran for a TD in the Griffins' 41-13 win over Long Branch.

More: Shore Conference football schedule, scoreboard, highlights: Week 1

Nick Cardone, Freehold Township

Cardone, a junior quarterback, threw for 290 yards and two TDs and rushed for 85 yards on eight carries in the Patriots' impressive 28-13 win over then No. 12 ranked Red Bank.

Will Tencza, Rumson-Fair Haven

A senior defensive end, Tencza had six tackles, two sacks, two quarterback pressures, a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery in the Bulldogs' 27-6 win over Matawan.

Armando Sanchez, Southern

Sanchez, a senior tight end/defensive end, had eight tackles, four of which were for a loss and a sack and a 65-yard TD reception in Southern's 21-0 win over Central.

Travis Trempy, Brick

A senior linebacker, Trempy had nine tackles, three of which were for a loss, three sacks and four quarterback pressures in the Green Dragons' 12-7 win over Jackson Liberty. It is Brick's first 2-0 start since 2017.

Jack Cannon, Holmdel

A sophomore quarterback, Cannon ran for 93 yards and two TDs on eight carries and went 7-for-9 for 128 yards and a TD in his first varsity start in the Hornets' 42-6 win over Toms River South.

Matt Oliphant, Point Pleasant Boro

Oliphant, a senior quarterback, ran for 128 yards and two TDs on 22 carries and was 4-for-4 for 58 yards with two TD passes on fourth-and-goal plays in the Panthers' 35-7 win over Manasquan.

Emanuel Ross, Red Bank Catholic

A senior wide receiver/defensive back, Ross had a 65-yard TD run, four receptions for 44 yards and a TD and an interception in the Caseys' 34-7 win over Colts Neck.

Gavyn Golub, Freehold

Golub, a senior running back/defensive back/placekicker, ran for 131 yards and two TDs, had a fumble recovery for a TD, was in on eight tackles and was 4-for-5 on extra points in the Colonials' 35-28 win over Keyport. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak and was Freehold's first win since a 17-14 win over Howell on Oct. 30, 2021.

Luke Houston, Marlboro

A junior receiver, Houston had three tackles, an interception, broke up a pass, had two receptions, including one for a TD and two carries for 54 yards in the Mustangs' 16-7 win over St. John Vianney.

Eddie Greene, Neptune

A senior running back, Greene rushed for 176 yards on 19 carries with TD runs of 8, 18 and 75 yards in the Scarlet Fliers' 26-6 win over Lakewood. It was the first win for Neptune's first-year head coach Michael Seber.

Dom O'Grady, Monmouth

O'Grady, a senior quarterback, was 8-for-9 for 175 yards and ran for three TDs and 36 yards on three carries in the Falcons' 29-0 win over Keansburg.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jersey Shore football: Stars from Week 1