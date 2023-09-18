Advertisement

Shore Conference football stars from Week 3

Steven Falk, Asbury Park Press
The Asbury Park Press is highlighting the top Shore Conference football performances each week during the 2023 season.

Here are those stars from Week 3:

Matt Oliphant, Point Pleasant Boro

Oliphant, a senior quarterback, rushed for 230 yards and four TDs on 11 carries in the first half and also threw a TD pass in the opening half in the Panthers' 51-13 win over Red Bank.

John Sherrod, Colts Neck

A senior linebacker/running back. Sherrod had 10 tackles, three of which were for a loss, a sack, forced a fumble and ran for a TD in the Cougars' 35-0 win over Manalapan.

Jackson Whitacre, Shore

Whitacre, a senior defensive end/tight end, had 12 tackles, a sack, a deflected pass and had two receptions, one of which was for a TD, in the Blue Devils' 17-0 win over then unbeaten Ocean.

Will Gilfillan, Holmdel

A senior strong safety, Gilfillan had six tackles, 2.5 of which were for a loss, in the Hornets' 36-0 win over Asbury Park. Holmdel allowed just 123 yards of total offense. It is the first time Holmdel has been 3-0 since 2020.

Mike Consolazio, Marlboro

Consolazio, a senior linebacker, had six sacks and 10 tackles as Marlboro improved to 3-0 for the third straight season with a 17-7 win over Howell.

Connor Dietz, Brick Memorial

A senior quarterback/defensive back, Dietz ran for 199 yards and four TDs on 27 carries, was 5-for-7 for 61 yards passing and was in on eight tackles in the Mustangs' 34-24 win over Matawan. Brick Memorial is 4-0 for the first time since it started the 2012 season 5-0. Dietz has rushed for a school-record 54 TDs in his career, 10 more than the previous record held by Tony Thorpe.

Nick Cardone, Freehold Township

Cardone, a junior quarterback, went 20-for-30 for 212 yards with three TD passes and also ran for 65 yards on six carries as the Patriots defeated Freehold 21-7 to improve to 3-1 and continue their best start since they started the 2017 season 6-1.

Nazir Treadwell, Keyport

A senior quarterback, Treadwell ran for four TDs in Keyport's 54-26 win over Jackson Liberty.

Najee Calhoun, Donovan Catholic

Calhoun, a sophomore running back, ran for two TDs in the fourth quarter and 159 yards in all on 23 carries as the Griffins defeated then No. 1 ranked Toms River North 21-7 and snapped the Mariners' 17-game winning streak.

Donovan Catholic running back Najee Calhoun was one of the top performers in the Shore Conference in Week 3
Frankie Williams, Red Bank Catholic

A junior quarterback, Williams was 9-for-11 for 159 yards and a TD and rushed for 31 yards and a TD in the Caseys' 46-0 win over Wall.

Joseph Corley, Long Branch

Corley, a junior defensive end, had three sacks, two tackles for a loss, 11 tackles in all, forced two fumbles and had a fumble recovery as the Green Wave snapped a two-game losing streak with a 33-16 win over Raritan.

Jack Mead, Manasquan

Mead, a senior defensive end, had six tackles, four of which were for a loss and a sack in Manasquan's 21-12 win over St. John Vianney.

Justice Morgan, Brick

A sophomore, Morgan ran for 114 yards and two TDs on 21 carries and also had two kickoff returns for 44 yards as the Green Dragons improved to 4-0 for the first time since they started 2015 7-0 with a 21-13 win over Barnegat.

Jaimin Parkinson, Pinelands

A junior running back, Parkinson ran for 228 yards and three TDs on 32 carries as the Wildcats improved to 3-0 for the first time since they started the 2002 season 5-0 with a 28-12 win over Central.

Jaylen Harris, Monmouth

Harris, a senior running back/defensive lineman, ran for 138 yards and two TDs on 15 carries and has six tackles, four of which were for a loss, in the Falcons' 20-8 win over Neptune.

Jake Henehan, Toms River South

A junior running back, Henehan ran for 172 yards and three TDs on 20 carries as Toms River South improved to 2-1 with a 21-14 win over Toms River East.

Josh Love, Manchester

Love, a senior running back, ran for 168 yards with TD runs of 20 and 3 yards and also scored on a 69-yard reception from Aidan Lunn as the Hawks improved to 4-0 for the first time in program history with a 45-7 win over Keansburg.

Albert D'Alessandro, Jackson Memorial

A senior receiver/running back/defensive back, D'Alessandro rushed for three TDs and 36 yards on five carries, had three receptions for 29 yards and was in on eight tackles in the Jaguars' 34-17 win over Middletown North. Jackson Memorial is 3-0 for the first time since it started 2017 5-0.

Nicholas Maertens, Lacey

Maertens, a senior, threw two TD passes in the second half was 8-for-12 for 76 yard, rushed for 77 yards on 17 carries and had four tackles and a sack as the Lions rallied from a 10-point third quarter deficit and defeated Southern 14-10 for their first win of the season.

