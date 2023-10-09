Shore Conference football stars from Week 6

The Asbury Park Press is highlighting the top Shore Conference football performances each week during the 2023 season.

Here are those stars from Week 6:

More: Shore Conference football schedule, scoreboard, highlights: Week 6

Lorenzo Portella, Red Bank Catholic

A senior defensive tackle, Portella had 10 tackles, - six of which were solo - two tackles for a loss and a sack in the Caseys' 25-14 win over Middletown South.

Najee Calhoun, Donovan Catholic

Calhoun, a sophomore running back, ran for 135 yards and two TDs on 25 carries in the Griffins' 28-9 win over Rumson-Fair Haven.

Blaise Boland, Toms River North

A junior linebacker, Boland was in on 11 tackles, 2.5 of which were for a loss, and had a sack in the Mariners' 49-0 win over Wall.

Ryan Dougherty, Manalapan

A junior quarterback, Dougherty was 11-for-12 for 157 yards and two TDs and a 2-point conversion pass in Manalapan's stunning come-from-behind 24-23 upset over then No. 4 ranked and unbeaten Point Pleasant Boro that snapped a three-game losing streak.

Chris Scully, Colts Neck

Scully, a senior running back, ran for 253 yards and four TDs on 19 carries in the Cougars' 40-13 win over Raritan that moved it into a tie for first place in the Shore Conference Colonial Division with Point Pleasant Boro.

Alex Reyes, Holmdel

A sophomore defensive end, Reyes was in on six tackles, one of which was for a loss, in the Hornets' 30-0 win over Ocean. It was Holmdel's fourth consecutive shutout. Holmdel also clinched a tie for the Shore Conference Constitution Division championship. It is Holmdel's first divisional title since 2018. The Hornets' 6-0 start is its best since 2007, when it started 9-0.

Caden Eastmond, Manasquan

Eastmond, a junior receiver and strong safety, had three TD receptions and four receptions for 66 yards and was in on four tackles in Manasquan's 31-0 win over Asbury Park.

Donny Rocco Sosa, St. John Vianney

A freshman middle linebacker, Rocco Sosa was in on 15 tackles, eight of which were solo and two of which were for a loss, and an interception in the Lancers' 21-6 win over Shore.

Mike Consolazio, Marlboro

Consolazio, a senior linebacker/running back, had four tackles for a loss, two sacks, a 2-point conversion reception and two receptions for 16 yards in the Mustangs' 11-2 win over Jackson Memorial that enabled them to clinch a tie for the Shore Conference Freedom Division championship. It is Marlboro's first divisional title since 1994 and just its second ever. The Mustangs are also 6-0 for the first time.

Juan DeJesus, Howell

DeJesus, a junior running back, ran for a career-high 147 yards and three TDs on 17 carries in Howell's 28-0 win over Southern

Brian Dunleavy, Middletown North

A senior receiver, Dunleavy had two TD receptions and three receptions for 53 yards in his first action of the season after he sustained a pre-season injury in the Lions' 38-6 win over Lacey

Nick Cardone, Freehold Township

Cardone, a junior quarterback, threw for 194 yards and two TDs, including the game-winner to GianPaul Cortes in the final minute, and also ran for 52 yards and a TD in the Patriots' dramatic come-from-behind 27-26 win over Brick.

Jason Lajara, Brick Memorial

A sophomore quarterback, Lajara played the majority of the game and went 14-for-18 for 266 yards and two TDs and ran for 30 yards and a TD on two carries as the Mustangs clinched a tie for the Shore Conference Independence Division championship with a 48-14 win over Freehold. Brick Memorial starting quarterback Connor Dietz did play in a limited role. It is Brick Memorial's first divisional title since 2015, when it shared Class A South with Toms River North and Brick.

Am'ir Martinez, Matawan

A junior quarterback, Martinez was 8-for-12 for 163 yards and four TD and also rushed for 81 yards on 10 carries in the Huskies' 33-6 win over Barnegat.

James Alexander, Toms River South

Alexander, a senior quarterback, ran for 80 yards and two TDs on 19 carries, threw a 62-yard TD pass and ran for a 2-point conversion in Toms River South's 31-17 win over Pinelands that enabled it to clinch a tie for the Shore Conference Liberty Division championship. It is Toms River South's first divisional title since 2002, when it won the Constitution Division championship.

Nick Crossley. Monmouth

A senior linebacker, Crossley returned a fumble 34 yards for a TD and was in on eight tackles, three of which were for a loss, in the Falcons' 28-0 win over Toms River East.

Nazir Treadwell, Keyport

Treadwell, a senior quarterback ran for 170 yards and three TDs on five carries, including a 96-yard TD run as he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season and threw for two TDs as Keyport clinched a tie for the Patriot Division championship with a 41-0 win over Point Pleasant Beach. It is Keyport's first divisional title since 2016, when it won the Class B Central public school title. Keyport last finished first overall in a division in 2003, when it started the season 11-0.

Manny Swain, Manchester.

A senior defensive lineman, Swain had two sacks, two tackles for a loss and was in on three tackles in the Hawks' 34-2 win over Jackson Liberty.

Rah'Mel Anderson, Lakewood

Anderson, a junior quarterback, ran for three TDs in the Piners' 26-8 win over Keansburg.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jersey Shore football: Top performers from Week 6