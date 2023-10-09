Advertisement

Shore Conference football stars from Week 6

Steven Falk, Asbury Park Press
The Asbury Park Press is highlighting the top Shore Conference football performances each week during the 2023 season.

Here are those stars from Week 6:

Lorenzo Portella, Red Bank Catholic

A senior defensive tackle, Portella had 10 tackles, - six of which were solo - two tackles for a loss and a sack in the Caseys' 25-14 win over Middletown South.

Najee Calhoun, Donovan Catholic

Calhoun, a sophomore running back, ran for 135 yards and two TDs on 25 carries in the Griffins' 28-9 win over Rumson-Fair Haven.

Blaise Boland, Toms River North

A junior linebacker, Boland was in on 11 tackles, 2.5 of which were for a loss, and had a sack in the Mariners' 49-0 win over Wall.

Ryan Dougherty, Manalapan

A junior quarterback, Dougherty was 11-for-12 for 157 yards and two TDs and a 2-point conversion pass in Manalapan's stunning come-from-behind 24-23 upset over then No. 4 ranked and unbeaten Point Pleasant Boro that snapped a three-game losing streak.

Chris Scully, Colts Neck

Scully, a senior running back, ran for 253 yards and four TDs on 19 carries in the Cougars' 40-13 win over Raritan that moved it into a tie for first place in the Shore Conference Colonial Division with Point Pleasant Boro.

Alex Reyes, Holmdel

A sophomore defensive end, Reyes was in on six tackles, one of which was for a loss, in the Hornets' 30-0 win over Ocean. It was Holmdel's fourth consecutive shutout. Holmdel also clinched a tie for the Shore Conference Constitution Division championship. It is Holmdel's first divisional title since 2018. The Hornets' 6-0 start is its best since 2007, when it started 9-0.

Caden Eastmond, Manasquan

Eastmond, a junior receiver and strong safety, had three TD receptions and four receptions for 66 yards and was in on four tackles in Manasquan's 31-0 win over Asbury Park.

Donny Rocco Sosa, St. John Vianney

A freshman middle linebacker, Rocco Sosa was in on 15 tackles, eight of which were solo and two of which were for a loss, and an interception in the Lancers' 21-6 win over Shore.

Mike Consolazio, Marlboro

Consolazio, a senior linebacker/running back, had four tackles for a loss, two sacks, a 2-point conversion reception and two receptions for 16 yards in the Mustangs' 11-2 win over Jackson Memorial that enabled them to clinch a tie for the Shore Conference Freedom Division championship. It is Marlboro's first divisional title since 1994 and just its second ever. The Mustangs are also 6-0 for the first time.

Juan DeJesus, Howell

DeJesus, a junior running back, ran for a career-high 147 yards and three TDs on 17 carries in Howell's 28-0 win over Southern

Brian Dunleavy, Middletown North

A senior receiver, Dunleavy had two TD receptions and three receptions for 53 yards in his first action of the season after he sustained a pre-season injury in the Lions' 38-6 win over Lacey

Nick Cardone, Freehold Township

Cardone, a junior quarterback, threw for 194 yards and two TDs, including the game-winner to GianPaul Cortes in the final minute, and also ran for 52 yards and a TD in the Patriots' dramatic come-from-behind 27-26 win over Brick.

Jason Lajara, Brick Memorial

A sophomore quarterback, Lajara played the majority of the game and went 14-for-18 for 266 yards and two TDs and ran for 30 yards and a TD on two carries as the Mustangs clinched a tie for the Shore Conference Independence Division championship with a 48-14 win over Freehold. Brick Memorial starting quarterback Connor Dietz did play in a limited role. It is Brick Memorial's first divisional title since 2015, when it shared Class A South with Toms River North and Brick.

Am'ir Martinez, Matawan

A junior quarterback, Martinez was 8-for-12 for 163 yards and four TD and also rushed for 81 yards on 10 carries in the Huskies' 33-6 win over Barnegat.

James Alexander, Toms River South

Alexander, a senior quarterback, ran for 80 yards and two TDs on 19 carries, threw a 62-yard TD pass and ran for a 2-point conversion in Toms River South's 31-17 win over Pinelands that enabled it to clinch a tie for the Shore Conference Liberty Division championship. It is Toms River South's first divisional title since 2002, when it won the Constitution Division championship.

South James Alexander breaks through the line for good yardage in third quarter action. Toms River South football defeats Pinelands in Toms River NJ. on October 6, 2023.

Nick Crossley. Monmouth

A senior linebacker, Crossley returned a fumble 34 yards for a TD and was in on eight tackles, three of which were for a loss, in the Falcons' 28-0 win over Toms River East.

Nazir Treadwell, Keyport

Treadwell, a senior quarterback ran for 170 yards and three TDs on five carries, including a 96-yard TD run as he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season and threw for two TDs as Keyport clinched a tie for the Patriot Division championship with a 41-0 win over Point Pleasant Beach. It is Keyport's first divisional title since 2016, when it won the Class B Central public school title. Keyport last finished first overall in a division in 2003, when it started the season 11-0.

Manny Swain, Manchester.

A senior defensive lineman, Swain had two sacks, two tackles for a loss and was in on three tackles in the Hawks' 34-2 win over Jackson Liberty.

Rah'Mel Anderson, Lakewood

Anderson, a junior quarterback, ran for three TDs in the Piners' 26-8 win over Keansburg.

