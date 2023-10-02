Shore Conference football rankings: An unbeaten team makes a major move in the Top 20

The parity that exists in Shore Conference football after the top tier of teams continues this week and is once again reflected in the second half of the Asbury Park Press' Top 20.

The many different head-to-head results among teams makes it increasingly difficult to rank teams after the obvious few at the top 10.

The big move in the top 10 this week sees unbeaten Point Pleasant Borough, after its emphatic 42-28 win over then No. 4 Rumson-Fair Haven, move up to No. 4.

Also, Holmdel, which is off to its best start in 16 seasons, moves into the top 10.

Here are this week's rankings

1. Red Bank Catholic (4-1): Last week: No. 1.

Junior quarterback Frankie Williams' 4-yard touchdown run with 4:33 remaining gave the Caseys a come-from-behind 21-16 win over Seton Hall Prep and enabled them to avenge a defeat from last season. Red Bank Catholic trailed 16-7 in the third quarter before senior wide receiver/defensive back and Stanford University-recruit Emanuel Ross returned a kickoff 96 yards for a TD. Jamie Gutridge had a 4-yard TD run in the first quarter for the Caseys. Red Bank Catholic held Seton Hall Prep to field goals on three drives inside the 20 over the first three quarters. Seton Hall Prep outgained Red Bank Catholic 334-292. Next game: Friday vs. No. 6 Middletown South (3-2).

2. Donovan Catholic (4-1): Last week: No. 2.

The Griffins led 14-0 early against powerful St. Joseph (Montvale), ranked No. 2 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Non-Public Top 10, before St. Joseph rallied for a 52-28 win. Sophomore running back Najee Calhoun rushed for 134 yards and four TDs on 29 carries for the Griffins. Next game: Friday vs. No. 5 Rumson-Fair Haven (2-3).

3. Toms River North (5-1): Last week: No. 3.

Junior quarterback T.J. Valerio rushed for 114 yards and a TD on 10 carries and threw a 19-yard TD pass to senior receiver Tareq Council, Senior Jeremiah Pruitt ran for 77 yards and a TD on 12 carries and threw a 16-yard TD pass pass to junior tight end Eddie Slosky, junior Nasir Jackson returned a kickoff 98 yards for a TD and junior running back Mordecai Ford had a 64-yard TD run as the Mariners, playing without standout quarterback/defensive back Micah Ford for the second straight week, defeated Southern 42-6. Next game: Friday vs. Wall (2-4).

4. Point Pleasant Borough (5-0): Last week: No. 6.

Senior quarterback Matt Oliphant accounted for 300 yards of total offense and four TDs and senior running back Jake Croce ran for 202 yards and two TDs on 21 carries as the Panthers accumulated 516 yards of total offense and scored on six of their nine possessions in a 42-28 win over then No. 4 Rumson-Fair Haven. Oliphant ran for 144 yards with a 40-yard TD run on 18 carries and was 7-for-7 for 156 yards and three TDs with TD passes of 26 yards to Colin Obser, 8 yards to Brayden Forfar and 61 yards to Brian Simoes. Next game: Friday at Manalapan (2-4).

5. Rumson-Fair Haven (2-3): Last week: No. 4.

Junior quarterback Owen O'Toole threw for 162 yards and two TDs and also ran for a TD, but the Bulldogs' defense was overrun by No. 4 Point Pleasant Boro in a 42-28 win. Rumson-Fair Haven has lost three straight to teams ranked in the top four and a win over No. 6 Middletown South. Next game: Friday at No. 2 Donovan Catholic (4-1).

6. Middletown South (3-2): Last week: No. 5.

Senior quarterback/defensive back/placekicker Jake Czwakiel ran for a TD, returned an interception for a TD and booted a 26-yard field goal, senior defensive back Jesse Burbank returned a fumble 85 yards for a TD and Donovan Summey had a TD run as the Eagles defeated Colts Neck 30-14. Next game: Friday at No. 1 Red Bank Catholic (4-1).

7. Jackson Memorial (5-0): Last week: No. 7.

Sophomore tailback Jonah Glenn ran for a career-high 274 yards with TD runs of 58, 5, 10 and 34 yards and senior Albert D'Alessandro added a 3-yard TD run as the Jaguars improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2018 wiht a 33-13 win over Brick. A showdown for the Freedom Division championship is next. Next game: Saturday at No. 9 Marlboro (5-0).

8. Brick Memorial (6-0): Last week: No. 8.

The Mustangs held Manasquan to 58 yards of total offense as they recorded 41-0 win Sunday to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2005, when it was defeated by Jackson Memorial 30-28 on the last play of a memorable NJSIAA Central Group 4 championship game. It was Brick Memorial's first shutout since a 31-0 win over Matawan on Oct. 22, 2021. Next game: Saturday at Freehold (2-3).

9. Marlboro (5-0): Last week: No. 9.

Senior running back/linebacker Matt Cassidy ran for 208 yards and two TDs on 28 carries, returned an interception for a TD, forced a fumble, had a sack and six tackles, one of which was for a loss, in the Mustangs' 28-14 win over Freehold Township. Marlboro is 5-0 for the first time and can put itself in position to win its first divisional title since 1994 this week. Next game: Saturday vs. No. 7 Jackson Memorial (5-0).

10. Holmdel (5-0): Last week: No. 11

The Hornets recorded their third consecutive shutout in a 31-0 win over as they improved to 5-0 for the first time since they started 2007 9-0. Senior linebacker Connor Fields had a 65-yard interception return for a TD; Matt Iulo had two TD runs; Anthony Setteducate ran for 117 yards and two TDs and Connor Medini booted a field goal. Next game: Friday vs. Ocean (3-2).

11. Colts Neck (2-3): Last week: No. 10.

Senior running back Chris Scully ran for a TD and senior quarterback Dom Beninato threw a TD pass to senior tight end Eric Loureiro ran for a TD in the Cougars' 30-14 defeat to No. 6 Middletown South. Next game: Saturday vs. Raritan (2-3).

12. Long Branch (3-3): Last week: No. 14.

Senior defensive back/wide receiver/quarterback Earnest Reevey was in on 18 tackles, three of which were for a loss, forced a fumble that he recovered inside St. John Vianney's 5-yard line that set up what would be the winning TD and also set up a 2-yard TD run by Zaheem Brown with a 54-yard run in the Green Wave's 20-14 win over St. John Vianney. Long Branch is ranked ahead of Manalapan even though it was defeated 33-6 by Manalapan on Sept. 8 because it has won two of its last three games while Manalapan has lost three straight. Next game: Oct. 13 vs. No. 13 Southern (2-4).

13. Southern (2-4): Last week: No. 16.

The Rams, who were defeated 42-6 by No. 3 Toms River North, get the nod here because of a win over No. 15 Middletown North, who has a win over No. 16 Freehold Township. Next game: Friday at No. 2o Howell (1-4).

14. Middletown North (2-3): Last week: No. 17.

The Lions, who were defeated 28-12 by No. 14 Southern in their last game on Sept. 22, Middletown North has a win over Freehold Township, which has a win over No. 17 Matawan. Next game: Friday vs. Lacey (1-4)

15. Freehold Township (3-3): Last week: No. 18.

The Patriots were defeated 28-14 by unbeaten and No. 9 Marlboro. Freehold Township is ranked ahead of Matawan because it has a win over the Huskies. Next game: Friday at No. 19 Brick (4-2).

16. Matawan (2-4): Last week: No. 19.

Junior quarterback Am'ir Martinez rushed for 157 yards and two TDs in the first quarter juniork Colin Palumbo ran for two TDs and returned an interception for a TD and Alexander Liss and Jaylen Williams recovered blocked punts in the end zone for TDs as the Huskies defeated then-unbeaten and No. 12 Pinelands 47-12. Next game: Friday vs. Barnegat (0-5).

17. Toms River South (4-1): Last week: Not ranked.

Junior running back James Henehan ran for two TDs and senior quarterback James Alexander threw two TD passes to Connor Greitz as Toms River South defeated Jackson Liberty 35-13. Toms River South's lone defeat came in the opener to Holmdel. A game that could give Toms River South its first divisional title since 2002 is up next. Next game: Friday vs. No. 18 Pinelands (4-1).

18. Pinelands (4-1): Last week: No. 12.

Ty Kline threw a 51-yard TD pass to Mike Frawley and James Jenkins ran for a TD for the Wildcats in their 47-12 defeat to No. 17 Matawan. A game that could give Pinelands its first divisional since 1987, when it shared the Class C championship with Shore is up next. That is Pinelands' lone divisional title. Next game: Friday at No. 17 Toms River South (4-1).

19. Brick (4-2): Last week: No. 20.

Senior Jake Toye returned an interception for a TD and also had a 48-yard TD reception from Christian Booker in the Green Dragons' 33-13 defeat to Jackson Memorial. Next game: Friday vs. No. 15 Freehold Township (3-3).

20. Howell (1-4): Last week: Not ranked.

Senior quarterback Egan Nelmos threw two TD passes to senior wide receiver Kevin Maloney and threw for 142 yards and Juan DeJesus ran for 86 yards and two TDs as Howell rallied from a 14-point first half deficit and defeated then No. 14 Manalapan 30-27. Howell gets the ranking ahead of Manalapan and Wall in a triangle amongst the three teams because it has the most recent win. Next game: Friday vs. No. 13 Southern (2-4).

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

MONDAY

NONDIVISIONAL

Point Beach at Barnegat, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

AMERICAN DIVISION

Wall at Toms River North, 6 p.m.

Rumson-Fair Haven at Donovan Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown South at Red Bank Catholic, 7 p.m.

COLONIAL DIVISION

Point Boro at Manalapan, 7 p.m.

CONSTITUTION DIVISION

Manasquan at Asbury Park, 6 p.m.

Ocean at Holmdel, 7 p.m.

Shore at St. John Vianney, 7 p.m.

FREEDOM DIVISION

Southern at Howell, 6:30 p.m.

Lacey at Middletown North, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE DIVISION

Freehold Township at Brick, 6 p.m.

Barnegat at Matawan, 6:30 p.m.

LIBERTY DIVISION

Pinelands at Toms River South, 6 p.m.

Monmouth at Toms River East, 6 p.m.

Neptune at Central, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT DIVISION

Jackson Liberty at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Keyport at Point Beach, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

COLONIAL DIVISION

Raritan at Colts Neck, 12 p.m.

FREEDOM DIVISION

Jackson Memorial at Marlboro, 1 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE DIVISION

Brick Memorial at Freehold, 2 p.m.

PATRIOT DIVISION

Keansburg at Lakewood, 2 p.m.

