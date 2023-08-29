Shore Conference football rankings: Reshuffling after Week 0. Who is in the top 20?

The opening week of the scholastic football season is in the books.

The opening week resulted in some reshuffling in the Asbury Park Press Top 20, including the top five, after then No. 5 Rumson-Fair Haven's win over then No. 3 Middletown South.

Here is this week's Top 20 rankings:

1. Toms River North (1-0): Last week: No. 1.

In a matchup of the top two public school teams in the USA TODAY New Jersey Public School Top 20, the Mariners, the defending NJSIAA Group 5 champion, defeated defending Group 4 champion Millville 14-7 in the Battle at the Beach at Ocean City last Friday. Senior quarterback Micah Ford rushed for 171 yards and a TD on 32 carries and threw a 15-yard TD pass to senior receiver Jeremiah Pruitt. Junior defensive back Nasir Jackson had the game-clinching interception in the end zone with 1:22 remaining, junior defensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews and junior linebacker Blaise Boland each had two sacks and senior running back Josh Moore rushed for 125 yards on 16 carries, including a 57-yard run that set up the Ford to Pruitt TD pass. Next game: Friday at Toms River East (0-1).

More: Inside Toms River North's win over Millville in matchup of Top 2 football teams in state

2. Red Bank Catholic (0-1): Last week: No. 2.

Junior running back Jamie Gutridge had a 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for the Caseys in a 24-6 defeat to powerful Bergen Catholic. Bergen Catholic is the No. 1 ranked team in the USA TODAY New Jersey Non-Public Top 10. Next game: Saturday at No. 9 Colts Neck (0-1).

More: Bergen Catholic puts up points and here's how its 'D' made it tough on Red Bank Catholic

3. Donovan Catholic (1-0): Last week: No. 4.

Junior receiver Michael Thomas III had TD receptions from both senior quarterback Todd Lambertson and sophomore quarterback Zach LaBarca. and sophomore running back Najee Calhoun had a 1-yard TD run as the Griffins built a 21-point lead and then held on for a 21-16 win over St. Augustine in a matchup of the No. 8 and 10-ranked teams in the USA TODAY New Jersey Non-Public Top 10. Next game: Friday vs. No. 8 Long Branch (1-0).

4. Rumson-Fair Haven (1-0): Last week: No. 5.

Junior quarterback Owen O’Toole threw for 234 yards with a TD pass to senior receiver Nick Rigby and scored on a 1-yard sneak and short-yardage running back Cooper Bunnell scored on a 2-yard run as the Bulldogs defeated then No. 3 Middletown South 24-6 and avenged a defeat from last season. Rumson-Fair Haven recovered three fumbles in the second half. Next game: Friday vs. No. 11 Matawan (0-1).

More: HS football: Owen O'Toole, Rumson-Fair Haven pass test against Middletown South

Rumson-Fair Haven, led by junior quarterback Owen O'Toole moved up to No. 4 in this week's Asbury Park Press Top 20.

5. Middletown South (0-1): Last week: No. 3.

Backup junior quarterback Jackson Harris threw an 11-yard TD pass to senior receiver Owen Richter late in the first half for the Eagles’ lone score in a 24-6 defeat to Rumson-Fair Haven. Middletown South played most of the game without senior quarterback/defensive back/placekicker/punter Jake Czwakiel. Czwakiel limped off the field after a 40-yard run on Middletown South’s second play from scrimmage. His left ankle was heavily taped and he did not return. Next game: Thursday at No. 19. Raritan (0-0).

6. Point Pleasant Boro (1-0): Last week: No. 6.

Senior quarterback Matt Oliphant ran for 202 yards and three TDs, freshman Jake Clayton returned a kickoff 77 yards for a score and had a 31-yard TD run and senior running back Jake Croce had a 56-yard TD run and 112 yards total as the Panthers defeated Colts Neck 42-20. Point Boro rushed for close to 400 yards. Next game: Saturday at No. 20 Manasquan (1-0).

More: Shore Conference football schedule, scoreboard, highlights: Week 0

7. Jackson Memorial (0-0): Last week: No. 7.

The Jaguars, who return 10 starters on defense, did not play. First game: Thursday vs. No. 15. Manalapan (1-0).

8. Long Branch (1-0): Last week: No. 10.

Senior quarterback Earnest Reevey had TD runs of 4, 10 and 59 yards and ran for 210 yards on 16 carries and senior running back Zaheem Brown ran for 184 yards on 28 carries as the Green Wave defeated Piscataway 23-21. Next game: Friday at No. 3 Donovan Catholic (1-0).

9. Colts Neck (0-1): Last week: No. 9.

Senior tailback Chris Scully had TD runs of 42 and 44 yards and ran for 146 yards on 19 carries and senior quarterback Dom Beninato threw a TD pass to senior receiver Aiden Diaz in the Cougars’ 42-20 defeat to No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro. Next game: Saturday vs. No. 2 Red Bank Catholic (0-1).

10. Brick Memorial (1-0): Last week: No. 11.

Senior quarterback Connor Dietz accounted for almost 400 yards of total offense and six TDs in the Mustangs’ 51-25 win over Allentown. He rushed for 225 yards and five TDs on 17 carries and was 8-for-11 for 173 yards with a TD pass. Senior receiver Jasaan Whittaker had five receptions for 110 yards and a TD and sophomore running back Na’zeer Whittaker ran for 85 yards and a TD on two carries. Next game: Friday vs. No. 13 Middletown North (1-0).

11. Matawan (0-1): Last week: No. 8.

The Huskies were defeated 42-0 by Cedar Creek Sunday in the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City. It does not get any easier this week. Next game: Friday at No. 4 Rumson-Fair Haven (1-0).

12. Red Bank (0-0): Last week: No. 12.

The Bucs did not play. First game: Friday at Freehold Township (0-1).

13. Middletown North (1-0): Last week: No. 14.

Running backs Neno Morgan-Acker ran for 117 yards and two TDs and had a TD reception from senior quarterback Luke Sheehan, running back Shane Volante added 108 yards rushing and Sheehan also threw a TD pass to Colin Jacques and threw for 179 yards as the Lions defeated Freehold Township 45-21. Brody Tooker had a fumble return for a TD and Ian Poole-Morgan booted a 32-yard field goal and had five extra points. Next game: Friday at No. 10 Brick Memorial (1-0).

14. Marlboro (0-0): Last week: No. 15.

The Mustangs did not play. First game: Saturday at St. John Vianney (0-1).

15. Manalapan (1-0): Last week: No. 16.

Jason Rodriguez rushed for 95 yards and two TDs, Ryan Dougherty threw for 137 yards and a TD and Anthony Macchio had four receptions for 84 yards and a TD as Manalapan defeated then No. 13 Wall 35-13. Next game: Thursday at No. 7 Jackson Memorial (0-0).

16. Brick (1-0): Last week: No. 17.

Senior placekicker Kurt Wieboldt had two fields and senior Jake Toye and sophomore Justice Morgan each had TD runs as the Green Dragons defeated Toms River East 19-0. Next game: Friday vs. Jackson Liberty (0-0).

17. Wall (0-1): Last week: No. 13.

Senior quarterback Andrew Olsen threw a TD pass and ran for a TD in the Crimson Knights’ 35-13 defeat to Manalapan. Next game: Friday vs. No. 18 Howell (0-0).

18. Howell (0-0): Last week: No. 18.

Howell did not play. First game: Friday at No. 17 Wall (0-1).

19. Raritan (0-0): Last week: No. 19.

The Rockets did not play. First game: Thursday vs. No. 5 Middletown South (0-1).

20. Manasquan (1-0): Last week: Not ranked.

A 21-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Frank Furfaro to senior Will Burns with 34.8 seconds remaining gave Manasquan a 14-7 win over Shore in a key Shore Conference Constitution Division game. Furfaro also threw a game-tying 13-yard TD pass to Jack O’Reilly on a fourth-and-2 in the third quarter as Manasquan rallied from a 7-0 halftime deficit. Burns also had a game-clinching interception. Next game: Saturday vs. No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro (1-0).

More: NJ football: Manasquan pulls off dramatic season-opening win in final minute

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

NONDIVISIONAL

Pinelands at Point Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Manchester at Barnegat, 6:30 p.m.

Manalapan at Jackson Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown South at Raritan, 7 p.m.

Lacey at Ocean, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

NONDIVISIONAL

Middletown North at Brick Memorial, 6 p.m.

Toms River North at Toms River East, 6 p.m.

Holmdel at Toms River South, 6 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Brick, 6 p.m.

Long Branch at Donovan Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Red Bank at Freehold Township, 6:30 p.m.

Howell at Wall, 7 p.m.

Matawan at Rumson-Fair Haven, 7 p.m.

Central at Southern, 7 p.m.

NONCONFERENCE

KIPP Academy at Shore, 7 p.m.

Asbury Park at Weequahic, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

NONDIVISIONAL

St. John Vianney at Marlboro, 11 a.m.

Red Bank Catholic at Colts Neck, 12 p.m.

Freehold at Keyport, 12 p.m.

Monmouth at Keansburg, 12 p.m.

Neptune at Lakewood, 1 p.m.

Point Boro at Manasquan, 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Shore NJ football: Who is in the top 20 rankings in the reshuffling