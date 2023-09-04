Shore Conference football rankings: Reshuffling heading into Week 2. Who moved where?

A weekend of exciting games and wild results means more movement inside the Asbury Park Press' football Top 20.

The top seven remain the same as the first two rankings of the season. The movement starts at No. 8 and continues through much of the rest of the rankings.

Here is this week's Top 20.

1. Toms River North (2-0): Last week: No. 1.

The Mariners extended their winning streak to 16, dating back to the start of the 2022 season, and their winning streak over Toms River East to 10, with a 42-0 tally. Next game: Friday at No. 4 Rumson-Fair Haven (2-0).

2. Red Bank Catholic (1-1): Last week: No. 2.

Senior running back Luke Wassef ran for two TDs, senior wide receiver Emanuel Ross scored on a 65-yard run and a had a TD reception from junior quarterback Frankie Williams and junior running back Jamie Gutridge added a TD run as the Caseys rebounded from a defeat to Bergen Catholic with a 34-7 win over Colts Neck. Next game: Sept. 15 vs. Wall (1-1).

3. Donovan Catholic (2-0): Last week: No. 3.

Senior quarterback Todd Lambertson threw three TD passes, two of them to junior wide receiver Michael Thomas III, and ran for a TD, sophomore running back Najee Calhoun ran for two TDs and Emanuel Gerena had a TD reception as the Griffins defeated Long Branch 41-13. Next game: Sept. 15 vs. No. 1 Toms River North (2-0).

4. Rumson-Fair Haven (2-0): Last week: No. 4.

Junior quarterback Owen O'Toole threw a TD pass to Matteo Gangemi and senior running back Alastair Orr and sophomore running back Kellen Murray each ran for TDs as the Bulldogs defeated Matawan 27-6. Next game: Friday vs. No. 1 Toms River North (2-0).

5. Middletown South (1-1): Last week: No. 5.

Senior running back/linebacker Colin Gallagher had a monster all-around game in the Eagles' 19-0 win over Raritan. He rushed for 241 yards and three TDs on 19 carries and had 11 tackles, 3.5 of which were for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and forced a fumble. Next game: Friday vs. Wall (1-1)

6. Point Pleasant Borough (2-0): Last week: No. 6.

Senior quarterback Matt Oliphant ran for two TDs and threw TD passes to Colin Obser and Brayden Forfar on fourth-and-goal plays and Obser added a TD run as the Panthers defeated rival Manasquan 35-7. Next game: Sept. 14. at Red Bank (0-1).

7. Jackson Memorial (1-0): Last week: No. 7.

Senior defensive back Ryan Jagodzinski forced a fumble at the goal line that senior linebacker Ethan Kalinauskas recovered to end the game after junior quarterback Dennis Caswell threw a 30-yard TD pass to senior wide receiver Frank Castellano in the first part of the overtime as the Jaguars defeated Manalapan 20-13. Sophomore tailback Jonah Glenn ran for 164 yards on 20 carries, with a 13-yard TD run and senior fullback Brandon Bigelow had a 4-yard TD run. Next game: Friday at Lacey (0-2).

Week 1: Shore Conference football schedule, scoreboard, highlights

8. Manalapan (1-1): Last week: No. 15

Manalapan sustained a heart-breaking 20-13 overtime defeat to Jackson Memorial on a fumble at the goal line. Junior running back Jason Rodriguez had an 8-yard TD run and senior placekicker Jake Horowitz booted field goals of 22 and 25 yards. Next game: Friday vs. No. 9 Long Branch (1-1).

9. Long Branch (1-1): Last week: No. 8.

Aulander Daniels accounted for both TDs in the Green Wave's 41-13 defeat to No. 3 Donovan Catholic. He ran for a TD and threw a TD pass. Senior Earnest Reevey, Long Branch's starting quarterback, played only defense because of a broken hand he sustained last week. Next game: Friday at No. 8 Manalapan (1-1).

10. Brick Memorial (2-0): Last week: No. 10.

Brick Memorial, led by senior quarterback Connor Dietz, is ranked in the top 10 of the Asbury Park Press Top 20.

Connor Dietz's 11-yard TD run with 2:23 remaining gave the Mustangs the lead and an interception by sophomore Nyzier Matthews at the 5-yard line preserved Brick Memorial's 21-17 win over Middletown North. Dietz, a senior quarterback, ran for 162 yards and two TDs and junior Kevin Matthews had a 92-yard TD run. Next game: Friday vs. Barnegat (0-2).

11. Middletown North (1-1): Last week: No. 13.

Senior quarterback Luke Sheehan threw a TD pass to Colin Jacques, Brian O'Donnell had a TD run and Ian Poole-Morgan booted a field goal as the Lions built a 10-point lead and then retook the lead in the third quarter in a 21-17 defeat to Brick Memorial. Next game: Friday at No. 16. Howell (0-1.

12. Marlboro (1-0): Last week: No. 14.

Senior quarterback Brayden Klein threw TD passes to Luke Houstin and Michael Consolazaio and Houstin also had an interception as the Mustangs defeated St. John Vianney 16-7. Next game: Friday at Southern (2-0).

13. Colts Neck (0-2): Last week: No. 9.

Senior running back Chris Scully ran for a TD in the Cougars' 34-7 defeat to Red Bank Catholic. Colts Neck's defeats are to No. 2 Red Bank Catholic and No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro. Next game: Sept. 14 at No. 8 Manalapan (1-1).

14. Matawan (0-2): Last week: No. 11.

The Huskies' two defeats are to Cedar Creek and Rumson-Fair Haven, which are a combined 4-0. Am'ir Martinez threw a 68-yard TD pass to Cameron Cooper in the 27-6 defeat to Rumson-Fair Haven. Martinez threw for 190 yards and Cooper had seven receptions for 109 yards. Next game: Friday vs. No. 18 Freehold Township (1-1).

15. Wall (1-1): Last week: No. 17.

Heith Reinhardt's extra point, which followed a TD run by junior Tony Credle in the third quarter, turned out to be the winning point in the Crimson Knights' come-from-behind 21-20 win over Howell. Andrew Olsen threw a TD pass to Shea Brennan and Mason Adam had a TD run for Wall, which erased a 14-0 first half deficit. Next game: Friday at No. 5 Middletown South (1-1).

Shore Conference football: The Wall vs. Howell game came down to thinnest of margins

16. Howell (0-1): Last week: No. 18.

Brandon Wright had TD runs of 4 and 5 yards and Vince Meehan ran for 166 yards on 23 carries and threw for 86 yards and had a TD pass, but a missed extra point in the fourth quarter was the difference in a 21-20 defeat to Wall. Next game: Friday vs. No. 11 Middletown North (1-1).

17. Brick (2-0): Last week: No. 15.

The Green Dragons improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2017 with a 12-7 win over Jackson Liberty. Next game: Saturday at Freehold (1-0).

18. Freehold Township (1-1): Last week: Not ranked.

Quarterback Nick Cardone threw for 290 yards with TD passes of 29 yards to Jaylen Gill Anderson and 16 yards to Nick Carnevale and also ran for 85 yards, Sebastian Andujar ran for 102 yards with a 1-yard TD run and Nick Whisten had a 2-yard TD run as the Patriots compiled 500 yards of total offense in a 28-13 win over last week's No. 12 team Red Bank Regional. Next game: Friday at No. 14 Matawan (0-2).

19. Raritan (0-1): Last week: No. 19.

The Rockets were defeated 19-0 by No. 5 Middletown South. Next game: Friday at Red Bank (0-1).

20. Manasquan (1-1): Last week: No. 20.

Senior quarterback Austin Griffith ran for a TD for Manasquan's lone score in its 35-7 defeat to No. 6. Point Pleasant Boro. Next game: Sept. 15 at St. John Vianney (0-2).

NJ high school football: Week 2 schedule

Friday, Sept. 8, 2023

AMERICAN DIVISION

Wall at Middletown South, 7 p.m.

Toms River North at Rumson-Fair Haven, 7 p.m.

COLONIAL DIVISION

Raritan at Red Bank, 6:30 p.m.

Long Branch at Manalapan, 7 p.m.

CONSTITUTION DIVISION

Asbury Park at Ocean, 7 p.m.

Holmdel at St. John Vianney, 7 p.m.

FREEDOM DIVISION

Middletown North at Howell, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Lacey, 6:30 p.m.

Marlboro at Southern, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE DIVISION

Barnegat at Brick Memorial, 6 p.m.

Freehold Township at Matawan, 6:30 p.m.

LIBERTY DIVISION

Pinelands at Neptune, 6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Monmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Central, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT DIVISION

Keansburg at Jackson Liberty, 6 p.m.

Point Beach at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

INDEPENDENCE DIVISION

Brick at Freehold, noon

PATRIOT DIVISION

Lakewood at Keyport, noon

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jersey Shore football: APP.com Top 20 rankings after Week 1