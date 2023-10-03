Shore Conference football: Holmdel defense continues to keep opponents scoreless

If you play high school fantasy football, you'll want to pick up the Holmdel defense.

Because the Hornets defense is putting the sting in stinger.

After winning just one game a season ago, Holmdel is a perfect 5-0 on the season, and the Hornets defense has held three straight opponents from scoring after Friday's 31-0 victory over Freehold Borough.

The Hornets, who are 5-0 for the first time since 2009 when they started 9-0, have outscored their five opponents 152-22, and haven't given up a touchdown in 14 quarters. They'll look to extend that streak next week when they host Ocean Township.

But the story isn't the record or the streak. It's the way this group plays football together.

"I get the whole: Don't talk about the streak because somebody is going to score and that will take nothing away from the way these kids play," said coach Jeff Rainess. "It's about how you react to the next play. The defense has good players at all three levels making plays and playing unselfish. That's the way they draw it up, and it's cool to watch them come together."

He also pointed out his defensive coordinator, John Principe, has his unit playing hard every snap, the same way Rainess teaches his offense to play. Their game plan works.

"He's been doing it a long time. He has all the right answers. The best part about this is it's a very unselfish unit," the coach said. "They practice hard. They know the roles they have, and they play together. I'm the same way with the way we play offense. We are old school guys and to see kids in this generation play together like that, it's special. Offense, defense and special teams.

"We built it around being physical on both sides of the ball, and it's nice to see it come back. It's nice to see the kids regain their identity and see them have success and enjoy playing football and having the program back to where we wanted it to be."

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jersey Shore football: Holmdel High School riding defensive shutout