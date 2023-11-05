Shops told to round prices to nearest 5p amid declining use of penny

penny jars

The Isle of Man is set to become the first place that accepts British sterling to encourage businesses to round payments to the nearest five pence.

The Crown Dependency stopped minting coppers in 2016 due to the cost of producing them, and the stock of these coins has since been in decline.

In a consultation report published this week, more than 560 respondents said they disagreed that small coins had no purchasing power.

However, the Treasury said it will not recommence minting them and is instead telling businesses to round receipts to the nearest five pence if there is a shortage.

In the consultation, which ran between May and June this year, a majority of the 1,050 island residents who responded were against scrapping the small value coin entirely.

Treasury minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said there were no plans to produce any more one and two pence pieces and that businesses on the island should think about how this might affect them.

He said: “As the cost of minting one pence and two pence coins is greater than their value, there are no plans to produce any more. Businesses should therefore start thinking about how this may affect them and plan for when the number in circulation falls to a point that requires them to start rounding to the nearest five pence on a voluntary basis.”

The government body said compulsory rounding would not be introduced but that businesses would be encouraged to apply the practice to their receipts.

However, consultation respondents raised concerns about businesses rounding up their prices as a result, which could have an inflationary effect on the economy.

Others emphasised the impact of the removal of the coins on the most vulnerable, who are most likely to use cash, as well as the impact on charities, as WiFi for card donations can be unreliable.

The consultation report cites figures from the trade body UK Finance which show that just 15pc of payments are made with cash.

For hospitality and retail businesses on the Isle of Man, the split between card and cash is approximately 70pc to 30pc, according to a recent survey by the Department of Enterprise.

Dr Allinson said consumers should dig out their jars of small change and donate them to a good cause, and that charities should look into modernising their collection strategies.

“Issues facing charities were raised as a key concern through the consultation as so many rely on donations of loose change, which people tend not to carry these days,” she said.

The island’s currency, which looks very similar to sterling, is not legal tender in the United Kingdom, although British coins and notes are accepted there.

The island’s currency looks very similar to sterling, but is not legal tender in the United Kingdom - Ivan Vdovin/Alamy Stock Photo

Tower Mint, the final private mint in London, has produced coins for the Isle of Man since 2017. Coins minted between 1971 and 2016 were produced by Pobjoy Mint Limited.

Cash rounding was introduced in Sweden in 1972 and is commonly employed in New Zealand and Canada, where it is known as “penny rounding”.

The Republic of Ireland introduced price rounding on a voluntary basis in 2015, but retailers must still charge the exact advertised price if the customer requests it.

The rounding is applied to the total on the receipt, rather than the individual items, meaning retailers’ favoured 99 pence prices can still be used.

The Isle of Man Treasury confirmed that if the UK government decides to remove one and two pence pieces from circulation, it will follow suit.

But the UK government has made several commitments to preserve free access to cash, ensuring that all residents have an ATM or branch within three miles of their home.

A UK government spokesman said: “We have no current plans to change the denominational mix of UK coins.”