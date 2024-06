ShopRite LPGA Classic 2024 prize money payouts for all the LPGA golfers at Seaview Bay Course

Linnea Strom’s stunning final-round 60 secured her first LPGA title at the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic and a check for $262,500.

Just as valuable for Strom, however, is the 500 points that moved her from 103rd to top 25 in the Race to CME Globe standings. The top 100 players at season’s end secure their cards for the 2025 campaign while the top 60 qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Strom, a 27-year-old Swede who lost her card after the 2021 season and went back to the Epson Tour, has now earned $322,499 this season and $1,415,093 in official career earnings.

With $1,750,000 million up for grabs, check out how much money each LPGA player earned this week at the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic:

Pos. Player Score Earnings 1 Linnea Strom -14 $262,500 T2 Ayaka Furue -13 $142,408 T2 Megan Khang -13 $142,408 4 Atthaya Thitikul -12 $92,633 5 Morgane Metraux -11 $74,559 T6 Marina Alex -10 $52,267 T6 Wei-Ling Hsu -10 $52,267 T6 Narin An -10 $52,267 T9 Lauren Coughlin -9 $36,903 T9 Albane Valenzuela -9 $36,903 T9 Jenny Shin -9 $36,903 T12 Ashleigh Buhai -8 $25,365 T12 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -8 $25,365 T12 Azahara Munoz -8 $25,365 T12 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -8 $25,365 T12 Maria Fassi -8 $25,365 T12 Yue Ren -8 $25,365 T12 Jin Young Ko -8 $25,365 T12 Jeongeun Lee6 -8 $25,365 T12 Stephanie Kyriacou -8 $25,365 T21 Yuna Nishimura -7 $18,301 T21 Lauren Hartlage -7 $18,301 T21 Hinako Shibuno -7 $18,301 T21 Arpichaya Yubol -7 $18,301 T21 Mao Saigo -7 $18,301 T21 Yealimi Noh -7 $18,301 T27 Hannah Green -6 $12,687 T27 Alexandra Forsterling -6 $12,687 T27 Minji Kang -6 $12,687 T27 Mina Harigae -6 $12,687 T27 Brooke M. Henderson -6 $12,687 T27 Pornanong Phatlum -6 $12,687 T27 Paula Reto -6 $12,687 T27 Dottie Ardina -6 $12,687 T27 Haeji Kang -6 $12,687 T27 Auston Kim -6 $12,687 T27 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -6 $12,687 T27 Yu Jin Sung -6 $12,687 T27 Ssu-Chia Cheng -6 $12,687 T40 Roberta Liti -5 $8,510 T40 Kaitlyn Papp Budde -5 $8,510 T40 Kristen Gillman -5 $8,510 T40 Jaravee Boonchant -5 $8,510 T40 Lizette Salas -5 $8,510 T40 Rachel Kuehn (a) -5 $0 T40 So Mi Lee -5 $8,510 T47 Jennifer Song -4 $7,004 T47 Cydney Clanton -4 $7,004 T47 Gianna Clemente (a) -4 $0 T47 Hyo Joon Jang -4 $7,004 T47 Perrine Delacour -4 $7,004 T52 Mary Liu -3 $5,693 T52 Angela Stanford -3 $5,693 T52 Ana Pelaez Trivino -3 $5,693 T52 Gaby Lopez -3 $5,693 T52 Isi Gabsa -3 $5,693 T52 Yan Liu -3 $5,693 T52 Dewi Weber -3 $5,693 T52 Alena Sharp -3 $5,693 T60 Aline Krauter -2 $4,700 T60 Muni He -2 $4,700 T60 Hira Naveed -2 $4,700 T63 Wichanee Meechai E $4,383 T63 Robyn Choi E $4,383 T65 Jin Hee Im 1 $4,203 T65 Eun-Hee Ji 1 $4,203 67 Hye-Jin Choi 2 $4,066

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek