We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Shoppers say this $10 foot cream on Amazon is the best for healing dry, cracked feet fast: 'This stuff is amazing'

Shoppers say this $10 foot cream on Amazon is the best for healing dry, cracked feet fast: 'This stuff is amazing'

While some people look forward to showing off their colorful pedicure, others dread having their feet out in the open. This is especially true if you have dry, cracked feet that no scrubbing, buffing or cream can seem to heal.

If you're one of those people who hate wearing open-toe shoes because you feel like your dry feet are unsightly, you might want to check out O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream for Extremely Dry, Cracked Feet. It's an affordable product that you can buy on Amazon, and shoppers swear it's the real deal. And right now, it's less than $10!

With 4.6 out of 5 stars and more than 76,000 reviews, this O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream is a product you can feel confident buying. Though shoppers say it is rich, thick and creamy and can make walking a bit slippery, they also say it's highly effective.

"This stuff is amazing. Seriously." one Amazon shopper wrote in their review. They went on to say, "After 4+ weeks, my feet have never been better. They are still a little surface dry, probably because I only use it at night, but there are ZERO cracks in them. I haven’t used a pumice stone or gone to get a pedicure since I started using it, so my results are only because of the lotion."

Another shopper commented, "After three weeks, I couldn’t believe the difference. The cracks were repaired and the awful dryness was gone! My feet feel soft and CLEAN."

If you want to slip into a pair of sandals this summer without worrying about people gawking at your feet, don’t think twice about ordering this O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet Foot Cream on Amazon.

If you liked this story, check out this food storage container set that Amazon shoppers love.

More from In The Know:

The best-selling under-bed storage bags that hold 24 pairs of shoes are 50% off on Amazon: 'I was able to fit almost every kind of shoe'

This affordable cream that's on sale on Amazon can soothe a psoriasis flare-up in just a few hours: 'Amazing results!'

My dentist told me mouthwash is a 'scam' and that I should be using this instead

Grab the popular oil that Amazon shoppers say 'grows hair' while it's on sale for just $7.99

The post Shoppers say this under-$10 foot cream is the best for healing dry, cracked feet fast: ‘This stuff is amazing’ appeared first on In The Know.