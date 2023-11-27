We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Shoppers rave about this cup that keeps your drink cold for hours and is on super sale on Amazon for Cyber Monday: 'Holds ice longer than a Yeti'

Shoppers rave about this cup that keeps your drink cold for hours and is on super sale on Amazon for Cyber Monday: 'Holds ice longer than a Yeti'

If the mere thought of a lukewarm drink turns your stomach, then you shouldn't be drinking out of regular cups and glasses. Instead, you should invest in a Greens Steel Beast cup while they're on super sale right now. Right now, the 20-ounce tumbler, 30-ounce tumbler and 40-ounce tumbler are all on sale for up to 34% off.

Quick Overview Beast 20 oz Tumbler Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Coffee Ice Cup Double Wall Travel Flask (Stainless Steel) $21 $29 Save $8 See at Amazon

Beast 30 oz Tumbler Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Coffee Ice Cup Double Wall Travel Flask (Navy Blue) $23 $35 Save $12 See at Amazon

Beast 40 oz Tumbler Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Coffee Ice Cup Double Wall Travel Flask (Purple) $27 $40 Save $13 See at Amazon

If you can believe it, all three sizes of the Beast Tumbler Ice Cup have more than 65,000 ratings — and shoppers give them all 4.7 out of 5 stars, too. They're so wildly popular that they don't get marked down often, so this is your chance to score one for less.

Wondering what makes the Beast Tumbler Ice Cup so special? Not only does each cup come with a protective lid, two reusable straws and a brush to keep the straws clean, but the cup itself is made from the highest-quality premium food-grade stainless steel available. This means that not only will your drink stay icy cold for hours, but it won't have any icky metallic taste to it.

Unsurprisingly, shoppers on Amazon can't say enough good things about the Beast Tumbler Ice Cup.

"It holds ice for hours, has a good amount of liquid to drink and the lid is awesome," one shopper wrote in their review. They went on to say, "The tumbler can sit next to my chair while I watch TV and there is never any sweat and the outside feels room temperature, but I sometimes just must look and sure enough there is still a lot of ice."

Another shopper commented, "I filled my Beast with ice and water yesterday afternoon and this morning it still retains ice and water."

Yet another shopper added, "Holds ice longer than a Yeti." They continued, "Love the lid, doesn't leak. Keeps ice a very long time. Love this tumbler, would buy again."

Whether you're sipping iced coffee, water or an adult beverage, you should be using this Beast Tumbler Ice Cup. It really does live up to the hype, but it will only be on sale for a few more hours, so place your order ASAP.

If you liked this story, check out these Apple EarPods on sale for less than $20.

More from In The Know:

The post More than 53,000 shoppers rave about this cup that keeps your drink cold for hours: ‘Holds ice longer than a Yeti’ appeared first on In The Know.