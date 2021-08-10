This cordless vacuum is cheaper and just as powerful as the Dyson — get it for just $179 with this coupon

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to home tech — especially smart vacuum cleaners — Dyson is one of the most premier brands on the market. For the everyday shopper, however, the luxury label's products may be a bit too pricy.

Luckily, Amazon shoppers are experts at finding alternatives that perform just as well for a cheaper price. And this option from Proscenic is the perfect example. Today (Aug. 10) through Aug. 15, you can get $60 off this best-selling cordless vacuum when you tick the coupon box below the listed retail price.

Proscenic, known for its premium robot vacuum that shoppers say is "miles ahead" of the Roomba, launched its P11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner months ago, and it's quickly become a customer favorite.

Currently priced at over $500 less than the Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, the Proscenic boasts a slew of features that automatically enter it into premium territory.

It features a powerful 450W brushless motor that generates up to 25,000Pa suction power for maximum cleanliness. Also, for those who have pets that shed, it has a saw design on the roller brush to cut animal hair and prevent tangles.

However, one of the sleekest features of this vacuum cleaner is its touch screen functionality. That's right — the product features a fully operable touch screen control panel, allowing you to change the cleaning mode easily, display the current battery level and so much more.

Also, as a game-changing bonus, the device can mop your floors simultaneously. This versatility works perfectly on rugs, sofas, curtains or even laptop keyboards, thanks to the device's collapsible build.

Shoppers can't stop praising the vacuum cleaner for its premium build and Dyson-like performance.

They rave that the suction power is surprisingly strong compared to cordless Dyson vacuum cleaners and love its three suction modes. Several shoppers also say the P11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner's battery lasts longer than the Dyson equivalent while delivering the strongest suction power.

Adding to the Dyson comparisons, tons of shoppers also said this cheaper vacuum lasts longer than the Dyson per charge, making it more worth the investment and less of a pocket sore.

Snag this best-selling cordless vacuum while it's on super sale. Remember that this deal ends on Sunday, Aug. 15.

