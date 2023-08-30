We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Shoppers around the internet love this balm that hydrates and soothes dry, cracked lips almost instantly

Let's not dance around this one: There is nothing cute about dry, cracked, peeling lips. Not only does it look uncomfortable, but it definitely doesn't feel good either.

Sadly, chapped lips are a common occurrence for many people. But you don't have to suffer! Relief is just an Amazon order away.

If you want your lips to stay soft, smooth and hydrated, keep a tube of Lanolips 101 Ointment in your bag or pocket at all times. It is definitely a holy grail product when it comes to protecting your skin, and shoppers around the internet love it.

I am one of the legions of loyal fans who swear by the Lanolips 101 Ointment during the winter months. Actually, I use it all year round because it really does keep my lips soft and moisturized for hours. The magic ingredient that makes this product so special? Pure lanolin. It's not greasy or sticky — it just comfortably nourishes your lips with no flavor or scent.

Rest assured, I am not the only person who uses the Lanolips 101 Ointment religiously. There are tons of rave reviews for this product at different stores on the web.

"This is the only thing I can use on my lips that causes zero irritation and actually makes them feel healthier and softer over time," wrote one happy Ulta customer. "This soothes them. I will never stop repurchasing."

One Bloomingdale's shopper commented, "I have been using this nonstop since I started buying it online last year. It’s moisturizing and feels good on the lips. [It's] nice and light and provides perfect moisture."

And over on Amazon? Still more rave reviews. "I’ve tried many chapsticks and balms in my life, and I finally found the quintessential one. The moisture in this balm is unbelievable," one reviewer wrote. "It also looks great over lipsticks to give that extra shine and plump. I highly recommend this product."

While lots of people use the Lanolips 101 Ointment on their lips, it can totally be used on other areas prone to dryness. Think your cuticles, knees, elbows and ankles.

If there's one product every person needs in their daily beauty arsenal, it's this 101 Ointment.

