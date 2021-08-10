Shoppers say this affordable light therapy lamp helped boost their mood and energy levels

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For a long time, people thought that the “winter blues” was all in their heads. You know how you sometimes feel a bit drabber and less motivated when the days are shorter, and it’s cold and gloomy? Turns out, exposure to sunlight actually does have many benefits, so you’re not imagining those mood changes after all.

Seasonal affective disorder, seasonal depression, or the “winter blues” can affect all kinds of people, no matter their age, race or socioeconomic status. One affordable solution some sufferers turn to for relief? Light therapy. There are lots of lamps and other devices designed specifically to mimic the sun’s rays right in your home any time of day or night. And believe it or not, they can be pretty effective. Some people report feeling better after just a few uses.

Circadian Optics makes one of the most popular light therapy lamps on Amazon, and right now, it’s on sale for less than $50.

Circadian Optics Lumine Light Therapy Lamp, $49.99 (Orig. $59.99)

When it comes to light therapy lamps, this one receives high marks because it’s well-designed. While some light therapy lamps are bulky and unsightly, this one by Circadian Optics is sleek and modern, making it an easy addition to your desk, vanity or nightstand.

Shoppers also appreciate that this light therapy lamp uses UV-free LED bulbs. Some other lamps rely on fluorescent light, which isn’t as effective. According to the product description, the output on this lamp has “the same color qualities as the noonday sun.”

When using this lamp, you’ll be able to choose from three different brightness levels. You can allow the light to hit your face for as little as 15 minutes or up an hour. Finding the brightness and length of time that works best for you may take some time. However, many shoppers have experienced mood and energy improvements once they figured it out.

Of course, a light therapy lamp is just one place to start. If you’re experiencing changes in your mood or energy levels, consider connecting with a professional who can provide additional resources to ensure you feel your best.

