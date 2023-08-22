Shopkeeper who displayed rainbow Pride flag at store shot dead

Laura Ann Carleton, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene following Friday night’s shooting

A shopkeeper has been shot dead in a dispute over a rainbow Pride flag displayed outside her clothing store 60 miles from Los Angeles.

Laura Ann Carleton, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident on Friday night.

According to police, she was attacked by a man who opened fire after making disparaging remarks about the rainbow flag.

The shooter was named by San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus as Travis Ikeguchi, 27. He was armed with a handgun, fled and was later shot dead by police.

Mrs Carleton’s daughter Ari posted a tribute on social media, writing: “As most of you know, our beautiful mommy was taken from us in a senseless act of violence on Friday Aug 18. She was murdered over a pride flag that she proudly hung on her storefront. Make no mistake, this was a hate crime.

“Her flags had been torn down before, and she always responded by putting up a bigger one. Our family is broken. We have a long road ahead of us as we navigate this new reality without our loving matriarch.”

The murder of Ms Carleton, known as Lauri to her friends, has stunned residents of Cedar Glen, a small community of around 500 people in the San Bernadino mountains, and prompted tributes from leading showbusiness figures.

Paul Feig, the Hollywood director, described her as a “wonderful person who did so much for the LGBTQ+ community as well as the community at large”.

“Lauri Carleton was my friend,” he said. “What happened to her is an absolute tragedy. If people don’t think anti-gay and anti-trans rhetoric isn’t dangerous, think again.”

Kristin Davis, who starred in Sex and the City, said: “I cannot comprehend what has happened, and I can only imagine what her family and close friends are going through.

“We cannot rest in our work towards love and understanding and equality for every person. It is abundantly clear that divisive, senseless hate is the only motive for this hate crime.”

Mrs Carleton lived with her husband of 28 years, Bort, and their nine children in a blended family home.

The couple owned a property in Studio City, Los Angeles, and a restored fisherman’s cabin in Lake Arrowhead, close to her mag.pi store in Cedar Glen. She also owned another property in downtown Los Angeles.

The Cedar Glen store was one of two she ran, the other being in Los Angeles. She spent much of her professional life working for Kenneth Cole, a leading designer, and frequently travelled overseas for her work.

But her visible support for the growing LGBTQ+ community attract some hostility locally, Wesley Lynn, a friend and LGBTQ+ activist, told The Telegraph.

“She used to get comments and stuff like that. People would tear down her flag and she would put up another, bigger one. She used to talk about it a lot,” Mrs Lynn said.

“We are 90 minutes away from LA, up in the mountains. It is an upscale private lake community,” she added. “My husband and I moved up here from Palm Springs and we tried to get a group of people together. We had a Gay Pride boating event; we didn’t think anybody would turn up. There were 67 boats. It has become a blooming LGBT community.”

Matthew Clevenger, Mrs Lynn’s husband, added: “We have the largest private lake in California, and it has been very exclusive.

“Traditionally it was a conservative Republican area and there has been a bit of a backlash against the evolving demographic. There are people who don’t like change.”