Shop Rams and 49ers tees at BreakingT ahead of Sunday's NFC championship game

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Photo: BreakingT

Sunday's NFC championship game marks the third meeting between NFC South divisional rivals the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams this season. Taking place at SoFi Stadium (aka home of Super Bowl LVI), the Rams could make history by playing in both the NFC championship game and the Super Bowl on home soil.

Should that occur, you of course need a few shirts to mark the occasion. BreakingT just dropped brand new tees to mark both the Niners' and Rams' postseason run and sizes are available in adult and youth from small to 3XL.

We've listed some of our favorite looks below, but check out even more options for the Rams and 49ers at BreakingT.

Photo: BreakingT

$32 at BreakingT

Kupp Runneth Over Shirt

Photo: BreakingT

$32 at BreakingT

Photo: BreakingT

$32 at BreakingT

Photo: BreakingT

$32 at BreakingT

Photo: BreakingT

$30 at BreakingT

Photo: BreakingT

$32 at BreakingT