Shop NFL stadium-compliant clear bags in time for Week 1

Over the last several seasons, stadiums and arenas have made it harder and harder to bring in personal bags that don’t meet certain requirements. But there are some options out there for fans who still want to show team pride.

Per the NFL’s site, bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” are compliant across all playing grounds.

While we’re only highlighting certain teams in our roundup of options, you can find these bags for almost all 32 franchises — and most are currently on sale.

Bears Clear Crossbody Pouch

A sturdy strap, minimal look, yet has the logo of your favorite team across the front. There’s a lot to love about this clear pouch.

Shop it: $7 (was $8)

Steelers Faux Leather Belt Bag

This bag sits comfortably around your hip and includes two loops in the back to slide within the loops of your own belt hooks.

Shop it: $34 (was $40)

Dooney & Bourke Packers Foldover Crossbody

If you’re looking for an everyday purse you can also carry with you on game day, splurge on this crossbody for Dooney & Bourke. There’s one inside zip pocket and it holds up to six credit cards.

Shop it: $80

49ers Stadium Wristlet

Sling this clutch over your wrist and keep both of your hands free when you high-five your neighbor after a successful scoring drive.

Shop it: $13 (was $15)

Chiefs Hip Bag

Use the lobster clips to fashion this hip bag to your belt hooks and cheer on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with ease.

Shop it: $26 (was $30)

Panthers Crossbody

Add a little style to your game day attire with this crossbody that comes with a detachable fringe detail.

Shop it: $34 (was $40)

Cowboys Wristlet

If you prefer a wristlet over the crossbody, this piece with the exact same features as the aforementioned product is calling your name.

Shop it: $26 (was $30)