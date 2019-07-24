2019 NFL training camps: Rock the best hats to celebrate Bears' 100th season, Odell's Cleveland debut

NFL fans and players alike have waited too long for the start of another season of football, and training camp officially beginning this week means we aren’t too far out from preseason and eventually Week 1.

While jerseys continue to be a hot-selling item, hats have slowly crept up as viable options to show your team pride. From bucket hats in the summer to beanies as temperatures drop, our Yahoo Fanatics shop has everything you might need in order to protect your dome.

Men's New Era Graphite Cleveland Browns 2019 NFL Training Camp 39THIRTY Flex Hat

This structured fit cap has a curved bill and snug fit so it’s certain not to escape when you celebrate Odell Beckham Jr.’s first touchdown as a Brown.

Shop it: $34

Men's New Era Navy Chicago Bears 100th Season Chi Town 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat

Celebrate the Bears’ 100th season in the league with this best-seller embroidered with the signature Bears logo next to a huge 100 emblem.

Shop it: $25

Men's New Era Navy Dallas Cowboys Americana 9FIFTY Adjustable Snapback Hat

The Cowboys, aka “America’s Team,” now have a cap to back up their claim to national fame. Grab this limited edition piece with the instantly recognizable team logo that’s also perfect for any patriotic celebrations.

Shop it: $30

Men's New Era Black Kansas City Chiefs Mesh Fresh Tonal 9FIFTY Adjustable Snapback Hat

Take a break from Kansas City’s signature red and white colors and grab this black-on-black signature instead. Mesh panels in the back allow your head to slightly breathe and the flat bill gives off a streetwear vibe.

Shop it: $28

Men's New Era Black Green Bay Packers Tone Tech Three 39THIRTY Flex Hat

The minor green piping and raised logo leave no room for guessing who your allegiance is with in the NFC North. We’ll be here when you need to grab a winter cap for those looming colder months, too.

Shop it: $30

Men's New Era Royal Los Angeles Rams Speed 9FORTY Adjustable Hat

They say it’s all in the details and the same goes for this unique Rams cap. There’s a contrast color underbill to give it some pop and the recognizable blue hue will have you stand out in a sea of loyal fans.

Shop it: $26

Men's New Era Graphite New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Champions Parade 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat

If you didn’t have a chance to snag Super Bowl merchandise earlier this year, now’s your chance ahead of New England’s attempt to defend its latest title.

Shop it: $30

Men's New Era Black New Orleans Saints Omaha 59FIFTY Hat

This best-seller perfectly embodies the spirit of the Bayou with the state boldly printed in front and the iconic logo etched inside.

Shop it: $39

Men's New Era Gold Pittsburgh Steelers Team Classic Throwback 39THIRTY Flex Hat

Between the striking gold color and the simple yet striking “S,” this is one Steelers hat that will become a new favorite.

Shop it: $28

Men's New Era Philadelphia Eagles Graphite Core Classic Team Logo 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat

Let everyone know you were an Eagles fan long before the franchise won its first Super Bowl in 2018. The team’s former logo is embroidered on this cap and the charcoal base color gives off a slightly worn vibe.

Shop it: $23