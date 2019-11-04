Shop NFL cold weather gear and winter apparel

Even though it begins when temperatures are still warm, the NFL’s season stretches well into the winter months. That being said, your wardrobe likely changes in accordance with the weather. Caps are replaced with knit beanies and your favorite player’s jersey is tucked underneath a warm jacket.

If you’re looking to upgrade your cold weather gear, we’ve rounded up some of our best-selling gear football fans can’t get enough of. Read on to see what we picked and order yours before temperatures get even colder. While we’re only highlighting certain teams, you can find most of these products for all 32 franchises.

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Packers Margin of Victory Vest

Packers Margin of Victory Vest

Lambeau Field is such a historic stadium, so naturally your Packers cold weather style should reflect that. This vest has a vintage Packers logo embroidered at the top and two front pockets to secure your belongings.

Shop it: $77 (was $110)

Colts Eagles Reversible Hoodeez

Relax from the comfort of your own home with these oversized reversible Hoodeez. This blanket/hoodie hybrid shows off your team logo on both sides and is incredibly soft to the touch.

Shop it: $65

Women's Saints Gloves And Scarf Set

Show your Saints pride around your neck and on your hands. This matching set has plenty of New Orleans graphic to remind others who is indeed your favorite team.

Shop it: $25 (was $33)

Chiefs Texting Gloves

If you prefer gloves with a technological advantage, consider these texting gloves stitched with Chiefs lettering. Your days of taking off one glove to fire off a single text days are long gone.

Shop it: $15

Patriots Women's Knit Headband

Story continues

Protect your ears while also showing off your team pride in this knit headband. The oversized look nearly covers your entire head without shielding the embroidered logo.

Shop it: $15

Nike Jackson Ravens Therma Long Sleeve Jersey

If you want to warmly root for your favorite player, Nike has you covered. This jersey is manufactured with Therma-FIT technology which provides warmth with lightweight, breathable fabric.

Shop it: $120

Cowboys Two Tone Wool Leather Jacket

If you want to splurge on a great and timeless warm weather essential, grab this Cowboys jacket. It’s manufactured with 100% wool and 100% leather, providing you maximum protection through those bitterly cold months. Find matching fan gloves here.

Shop it: $650

Women’s Seahawks Linebacker Full-Zip Hoodie

This full-zip hoodie does not hide your favorite side in the slightest. It’s nicely tailored and fleece lined, giving you an extra layer of warmth should the game head into overtime.

Shop it: $60

Steelers Cuffed Knit Hat

This is the perfect hat to cover your head while also making a statement. Find a similar version for women here.

Shop it: $28



