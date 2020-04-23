Celebrate your favorite team's picks in official 2020 NFL draft t-shirts

After much anticipation, 2020 NFL draft day is finally here. The months of predicting, dueling mock drafts and other cold takes will finally be settled tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. The Cincinnati Bengals have the number one overall pick, and it’s more than likely they’ll be selecting quarterback Joe Burrow from LSU. From there, it remains a complete mystery which of your favorite university products will be calling a new city home.

[ Find your team's gear in the Yahoo Fanatics Shop ]

Although it won’t arrive in time for this evening’s festivities, you can still celebrate the NFL draft by snagging your favorite team’s apparel in the Yahoo Fanatics shop. This year, the black tees feature two styles: one with your team’s logo and name in their official colors and another to mimic a draft card. They pair perfectly with the official 2020 NFL draft hats, which you can also find in the shop.

We’ve listed several of the top teams below, but you can shop all 32 teams over on the Yahoo Fanatics shop. Act fast, sizes are quickly selling out.

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.



