Shootout at the Lake rodeo set to return for second year despite weather

Jun. 20—MITCHELL — Despite a chance of rain and thunderstorms being forecast through Friday and part of Saturday, the second annual Shootout at the Lake rodeo is expected to continue as planned at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday night at Horseman's Sports Arena.

Though 2.5 inches of rain has accumulated on the rodeo grounds as of Thursday afternoon, a proper drainage system and hope for a break in the weather are keeping event organizer Sheldon Tobin optimistic.

"Of course, everybody with the rain is wondering, and I'm like, 'You can't cancel a rodeo,'" Tobin said. " ... It just depends on what happens on Friday. We can drain this water off in a fast hurry if we want to. You just can't do it when it's raining. It's going to have to stop raining for a little bit, but it'll be good. What do they always say? The show must go on."

According to the National Weather Service as of Thursday afternoon, there's an 80% chance of precipitation Friday night, with showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Saturday evening's forecast predicts mostly clear skies.

Event organizers have been preparing for the weather. On Monday, an I-beam was drug across the top of the arena to help it drain. The concert stage for the band performances following each rodeo is covered.

"It's going to be muddy for the contestants, but it's a pretty good arena," Tobin said. "Some (arenas) have too much dirt in them. This one's got the right mixture of gravel and sand."

The event consists of bronc and bull riding, along with junior bull riding and mutton busting. Friday's show will be capped with live music from Neb Ledoux, followed by a performance from Dustin Evans and the Good Times Band on Saturday night.

The purse for both bulls and broncs is $15,000 added money, along with a cash pot for the junior riders. According to Tobin, several of the top rodeo cowboys in the Badlands Circuit and Montana Circuit, along with a handful of riders from the Great Lakes Circuit, are expected to compete.

"This is one of the higher-paying rodeos of the weekend," Tobin said. "You'd have to go a long way to find another one that pays as much in each event."

Tickets for the rodeo are available on the Corn Palace website. Friday's event costs $35 for general admission, with VIP tables going for $650. Saturday's rodeo is $30 for general admission with VIP tables costing $600.

The event, which last year drew a little over 1,500 spectators on night one and nearly 3,000 people on night two, according to Tobin, has nearly sold out VIP tables and has sold several general admission tickets. The hope is a good turnout at the gate — weather permitting.

"Hopefully it doesn't show rain in the forecast when the purse starts, which, right now, it kind of shows light rain," Tobin said. "And so that will probably (determine) if we get a smaller general admission crowd."