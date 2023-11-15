Shooting woes spell trouble for USD men in loss at DePaul

Nov. 14—CHICAGO — Shooting struggles were a major story for South Dakota men's basketball in a 72-60 loss to DePaul at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday night.

The Coyotes (2-1) shot 21-of-65 from the field (32 percent), went just 9-of-29 on layups, and scored 25 first-half points en route to its first loss of the season.

A brunt of USD's offense came from a pair of transfers. Forward Lahat Thioune recorded a double-double, scoring 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 10 rebounds, while guard Kaleb Stewart went 5-of-12 shooting for 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers. The rest of the Coyotes' starters were quiet, as Bostyn Holt had seven points, Max Burchill had four points and Paul Bruns didn't score.

The Blue Demons' defense caused fits in the first half, holding USD to nine points through the first eight minutes. The Coyotes, though, stayed competitive, trailing 26-23 following a Isaac Bruns 3-pointer with 3:11 remaining, before DePaul (1-2) went on a 10-2 run to end the half leading 36-25.

USD scrapped to get back into the game in the second half, cutting the lead to seven on a Thioune layup with 12:17 remaining, but the hosts responded with a 6-0 run to lead 54-41. USD cut the score back to single-digits with 2:01 remaining, with a 3-pointer and dunk from Stewart, but DePaul free-throws pushed the score back to double digits.

Jeremiah Oden guided the Blue Demons to its first win of the season with 16 points and five rebounds, while Caleb Murphy had 13 points.

South Dakota travels to Glendale, Arizona this weekend for the two-game Arizona Tip-Off tournament, beginning at 1 p.m. Friday against the Virginia Military Institute.